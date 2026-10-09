Networknewsbreaks Perpetuals Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) To Present At LD Micro Main Event And Emerging Growth Conference

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC), an AI-powered financial services company, announced that Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Nicoletti will present at two upcoming investor conferences. Nicoletti will present at the LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time), with the presentation available in person to registered attendees and via live webcast. He will also present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Both presentations will be available via live webcast and archived replay.

To view the full press release, visit

About Perpetuals

Perpetuals Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) is a fintech company that pairs proprietary AI with regulated market infrastructure to open global markets to more participants, from financial platforms to individual users. By building on fully compliant infrastructure, Perpetuals keeps the interests of platforms and users aligned while making markets more transparent and accessible.

UpsideOnly, the company's flagship consumer product, is the first risk-free trading and market prediction platform that uses a proprietary AI algorithm combined with crowd intelligence to ensure users never lose money. Perpetuals's patent-pending BayesShield AI analyzes billions of data points to identify the strongest signals from top-performing traders. Intentionally designed so that its success is directly aligned with that of its users, UpsideOnly enables eligible users to share in trading profits without ever risking their own money.

Perpetuals's technology is used by the EU-licensed Perpetual Markets Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF), PM MTF Ltd, which operates under full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance. With this regulatory foundation, Perpetuals delivers white-label trading services that let partners launch on fully licensed infrastructure, cutting the time and cost of building their own.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PDC are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN