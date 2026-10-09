MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Mazda's R&D Project for Biodiesel Fuel Deployment Selected for Japan's NEDO Program

HIROSHIMA, Japan, October 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) announced that its research and development project,“Development of High-Density Microalgal Biofuel,” aimed at real-world deployment of biodiesel fuel (HVO*) refined from lipids extracted from microalgae, has been selected for the FY2026“Program to Develop and Promote the Commercialization of Energy Conservation Technologies to Realize a Decarbonized Society” of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

Under the selected project, Mazda will leverage the research findings it has accumulated to date on the microalgae-derived biofuels. Focusing on microalgae, which present minimal risk of competing with food crops or contributing to deforestation and can efficiently produce lipids in limited spaces, the Company will conduct research and development covering the entire process from cultivation through lipid extraction. Furthermore, with the cooperation of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Idemitsu Kosan), Mazda will study the production of biodiesel fuel using the extracted lipids as feedstock. The Company will work toward the real-world deployment of these research findings and, as one potential application, aims to begin using biodiesel fuel as factory-fill fuel for all Mazda diesel vehicles built at its plants in Japan in the early 2030s.

Following the project's selection for the NEDO program, Takeji Kojima, Director, Corporate Leadership Executive Officer and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of Mazda, commented:“In response to the critical challenge of achieving carbon neutrality, Mazda is working with partner companies and government organizations that share the same vision to help build a regionally based circular energy society under its Multi-Solution Strategy. Through the widespread adoption of biodiesel fuel (HVO) derived from microalgae, we aim to contribute to greater domestic energy self-sufficiency, sustainable regional development, and enhanced industrial competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2035, we remain committed to realizing Mazda's vision: 'The Joy of Driving Fuels a Sustainable Tomorrow.'”

- Concept for the Deployment of Biodiesel Fuel (HVO) Derived from Microalgae







- Key research findings on Microalgae-Derived Biofuel

Since the 2010s, Mazda has been engaged in research and development on microalgae-derived fuels through joint research with academic institutions and cultivation trials at its plants. Biodiesel fuel produced from lipids generated by microalgae is considered a promising liquid fuel for helping realize a carbon-neutral society. Through its research and development to date, Mazda has established technology for efficiently producing lipids from microalgae and confirmed the capability to produce more than one liter of fuel in approximately two weeks using a 1,000-liter culture tank. Building on these achievements, Mazda will continue advancing research and development toward the practical application of microalgae-derived fuels.

* HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil): A renewable diesel fuel produced from feedstocks such as used cooking oil and vegetable oil.

Source: MazdaSectors: Automotive, Energy, Alternatives, Alternative Energy