US To Livestream Execution Of Fort Hood Shooter

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The US military plans to livestream the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, who killed 13 people in a shooting at Fort Hood military base in Texas in 2009, on December 3, according to Reuters.

Reuters reported on October 8, citing a Pentagon official, that Hasan would be executed by firing squad. If carried out, it would be the first execution by firing squad conducted by the US military since 1945.

Hasan, a former US Army psychiatrist, was sentenced to death in 2013 for killing 13 people and wounding 32 others in the November 2009 shooting at Fort Hood.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the execution would be open to public viewing. Officials said further details about how the broadcast would be conducted would be announced later.

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