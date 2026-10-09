Trump Rules Out Attack On Iran Before Midterm Elections

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has said the United States will not attack Iran before the November 3 midterm elections, adding that“productive” talks with Tehran are underway.

According to Reuters, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that discussions with Iran were progressing.

However, he also indicated that the US blockade linked to the Strait of Hormuz would remain in place.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was reviewing Washington's position and expected to respond to a US proposal within the next few days.

Reuters quoted Araghchi as saying that indirect talks between the two countries were continuing through mediators.

He added that Iran had submitted its proposals, described as a“seven-day plan”, and had received Washington's response.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the restoration of normal maritime traffic are among the key issues in the negotiations. The strategic waterway is a major route for global oil shipments.

Despite Trump's statement ruling out an attack before the midterm elections, the two countries have yet to reach a final agreement on resolving their differences, and the outcome of the ongoing negotiations remains uncertain.

sa