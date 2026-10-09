ICE Agent Shoots And Injures Man In New York City

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and injured a man during an operation in New York City, according to American officials.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 8, in the Bronx, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a post on the social media platform X that preliminary reports indicated immigration enforcement officers had surrounded a man in a vehicle with his five-year-old child before firing several shots.

Mamdani described the incident as“unjustifiable and extremely serious.” He added that, according to the information available, the child was not injured.

The mayor also said he had contacted US President Donald Trump and called for immigration enforcement operations in New York City to be brought to an end.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Homeland Security said ICE officers had conducted a targeted operation at around 4 p.m. on Thursday to arrest a Dominican Republic national. According to the department, the individual had a criminal conviction on record.

The department confirmed that one of its officers fired a weapon, injuring the man. It added that an investigation into the circumstances of the incident was underway.

The incident comes amid growing criticism of ICE in recent months over its officers' treatment of migrants and use of firearms.

Earlier, in January this year, two US citizens were killed in separate incidents involving gunfire by federal immigration enforcement officers in Minneapolis.

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