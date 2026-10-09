Three Saudi Citizens Martyred In Two Attacks On Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced that on Thursday, October 8, 2026, King Khalid International Airport was targeted by two attacks.

The first attack targeted the airport's facilities, while the second targeted a Saudia aircraft. Emergency response teams and the relevant authorities responded immediately in accordance with established protocols and the applicable emergency response plans.

The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of three Saudi citizens and injuries to a number of Saudi citizens and residents of various nationalities, ranging from minor to critical. All injured individuals were transported immediately to hospital for appropriate medical care.

The attacks also caused some property damage. GACA continues to work, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to complete the damage assessment, verify the safety of the facilities, and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and personnel and maintain the security and safety of the Kingdom's civil aviation system. GACA also confirms that airport operations have resumed and air traffic has returned to normal.