Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Amir Sends Condolences To King Salman Over Martyrdom Of Three Saudi Citizens In Riyadh Airport Attacks


2026-10-09 02:04:11
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following the martyrdom of three Saudi citizens in two attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh the Amir also wished those injured in the attacks a speedy recovery.

MENAFN09102026000067011011ID1111784924



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search