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Amir Sends Condolences To King Salman Over Martyrdom Of Three Saudi Citizens In Riyadh Airport Attacks
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following the martyrdom of three Saudi citizens in two attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh the Amir also wished those injured in the attacks a speedy recovery.
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