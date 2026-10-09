Schengen Visa Waiver For GCC Citizens 'Very Close', Says GCC Chief

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A significant announcement on the process of granting Schengen visa exemptions to citizens of five Gulf countries is expected at the upcoming GCC–EU summit in Riyadh on October 24.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said visa-free travel arrangements for citizens of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait were now“very close”.

Speaking to Faisal Abbas on the Arab Viewz podcast, Albudaiwi said the second GCC–EU summit was expected to deliver several important outcomes.

“On October 24, the second GCC–EU summit will take place. We expect many outcomes, and we hope to reach agreements on several matters,” he said.

Albudaiwi also shared an exclusive update on the long-awaited Schengen visa waiver.

“I will give you an exclusive. We are very close to reaching the beginning of the Schengen visa waiver process for GCC citizens, for the five countries, the five remaining countries. God willing, at that summit, you will hear something positive regarding this matter.”

The UAE remains the only GCC country whose citizens currently benefit from visa-free travel to the Schengen Area for short stays.

However, a similar breakthrough is unlikely on a proposed free trade agreement between the GCC and the European Union, despite the Gulf bloc having signed an agreement with the United Kingdom earlier this year.

Albudaiwi acknowledged that years of negotiations with the EU had yet to produce an agreement.

“Historically, we have been engaged in negotiations with them (the European Union) for many years, and unfortunately, we have not reached any result (on free trade),” he said.

He explained that the GCC was seeking a fresh approach to negotiations, but disagreements remained over certain provisions proposed by the European side.

“Now we need to start something new with the European Union. However, unfortunately, the European side insists on including certain aspects in the free trade agreement it is proposing to us,” he said.

These include human rights-related provisions that the GCC believes should be removed from the proposed agreement.

The interview was recorded in Manama, Bahrain, on the sidelines of the Made in the Gulf 2026 Forum and Exhibition, which showcased Gulf products, advanced industrial technologies and innovations.

During the conversation, Albudaiwi also addressed the future of GCC relations with Iran, the bloc's position on the escalating situation in Yemen, and whether Gulf states would consider deploying troops to confront Houthis.

He further rejected claims that internal disagreements had divided the GCC and weakened coordination among its member states following the escalation with Iran, which began seven months ago as a result of Operation Epic Fury.