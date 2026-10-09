CVS Health - Fall Into Wellness: Preventive Health Tips For Older Adults, A Q&A With Jean Reidy

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

As the weather cools and the year begins to wind down, fall is a good time for older adults to check in on their health. From scheduling recommended screenings to staying up to date on vaccines, preventive care can help identify potential health concerns early and support better health through the winter months and beyond.

We spoke with Jean Reidy, Adult Nurse Practitioner at Oak Street Health, about preventive care steps older adults should prioritize this fall and why now is a great time to plan for the year ahead.

Q: As we approach the end of the year, what's the most important thing older adults should do to stay on top of their health?

Jean Reidy: I encourage older adults to think of this time of year as a health check-in. Make sure you're up to date on your Annual Wellness Visit, recommended vaccines and preventive screenings. These appointments can help identify health concerns early and provide a clear plan for staying healthy in the months ahead.

Q: Many people have heard of a Medicare Annual Wellness Visit. What actually happens during that appointment?

Jean Reidy: A Medicare Annual Wellness Visit is focused on prevention and planning for your future health. During the visit, we review your medical history, update your personalized care plan, check important health indicators like blood pressure and screen for concerns such as depression or cognitive changes. It's an opportunity to take a comprehensive look at your health and identify ways to stay well.

Q: Cold and flu season is here. Which vaccines should older adults be thinking about this time of year?

Jean Reidy: If you haven't already, now is a great time to talk with your health care provider about vaccines that may be recommended for you. That can include an annual flu shot, updated COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccines that help protect against shingles, pneumonia and RSV. Your provider may recommend additional vaccines based on your age, health history and individual needs. Staying current on vaccinations can help reduce the risk of serious illness and complications during the fall and winter months.

Q: What screenings or preventive health checks should older adults discuss with their doctor?

Jean Reidy: The right screenings depend on a person's age, medical history and risk factors. Common preventive screenings include colon cancer screenings, mammograms, prostate cancer screenings and lung cancer screenings for people with a history of smoking. It's also important not to overlook mental health screenings, particularly as we move into the winter months when some people may experience increased feelings of isolation or depression.

Q: We often focus on physical health, but what about mental health as the days get shorter and colder?

Jean Reidy: Mental health deserves just as much attention as physical health. Changes in weather, shorter days and spending less time with friends and family can affect how people feel. That's why it's important to talk openly about changes in mood, energy or interest in activities. At Oak Street Health, we screen patients for depression and have behavioral health specialists who work alongside primary care providers to help connect patients with the support they may need.

Q: What's one message you'd like older adults to remember this fall?

Jean Reidy: Don't wait until something feels wrong to prioritize your health. Preventive care can help you stay ahead of potential health concerns and give you the resources and support needed to maintain your health and independence. A few simple steps today can make a meaningful difference in the months and years ahead.

Q: Where can people go to learn more?

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