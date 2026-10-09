Wesco Commits $100,000 To NECA/ELECTRI PM Apprenticeship Program For Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - 3BL) PITTSBURGH, PA and Chicago, IL – NECA (Booth #2115) October 9, 2026 /3BL/ – Wesco International (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, announced it will commit $100,000 to the NECA/ELECTRI Project Management (PM) Apprenticeship through the Wesco Cares scholarship program. This is the fourth consecutive year Wesco has invested in the U.S. Department of Labor-registered apprenticeship program and is the program's inaugural corporate sponsor. Wesco executives will be on site at the annual NECA Convention to discuss its strong partnership with NECA/ELECTRI International and participate in the Project Management Apprenticeship graduate recognition.

The team will also be on site to showcase Wesco's suite of construction services and solutions including assembled panelboards, 3D-printed lighting fixtures and mobile job trailers, designed to support contractors as they continue to face challenges associated with demanding and complex megaprojects. To learn more, visit the Wesco booth #2115 at NECA Convention, Oct. 4-7 in Las Vegas, or read more about Wesco's construction services and solutions here.

Wesco Featured at PM Apprenticeship Graduate Recognition

As the inaugural executive sponsor, Wesco will be featured at the NECA/ELECTRI Project Management Apprenticeship graduate recognition as 14 cohorts officially graduate by year-end 2026, representing more than 130 apprentices and NECA contractors from 32 states. The recognition will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 6 during the morning General Session at 10 a.m. To date, the apprenticeship program boasts a 96% completion rate, and more than 100 contractors have sent at least one apprentice through the program since its inception.

“The PM apprenticeship program has given us the opportunity to enroll emerging talent into a structured and well-developed program,” said Michael Parkes, President and CEO of O'Connell Electric Company, Inc.“And Wesco's investment has given us the opportunity to allocate additional funding to our workforce training that would have otherwise not been available.”

Wesco launched its scholarship program to fortify its commitment to the electrical industry and support the essential workforce development needed as the scope, scale and complexity of modern projects accelerates. Now in its fourth consecutive year, Wesco plans to continue its scholarship program investment in NECA/ELECTRI's U.S. DOL-registered apprenticeship, one of the largest and fastest growing in the country, to not only address the continued industry labor shortage, but encourage the next generation of business leaders in electrical construction. To learn more, visit here.

“We are proud to continue to support the successful NECA/ELECTRI Project Management Apprenticeship Program and the electrical professionals who are dedicated to advancing their education, expanding their skills and strengthening our industry,” said Sean Grasby, Senior Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Construction, Wesco.“As a market leader with a deep understanding of the challenges facing our customers, we are committed to delivering value-added services and innovative, purpose-built solutions that help contractors more efficiently tackle today's most demanding and complex projects.”

About Wesco International

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500TM company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multilocation businesses and global corporations.

Media Contact

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications, Wesco

717.579.6603

[email protected]

###