Tork Research Shows People Want To Thank Restroom Cleaning Staff But Rarely Do

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Tork News Center

PHILALELPHIA, PA, October 9, 2026 /3BL/ – New data from Tork, an Essity brand and the global leader in professional hygiene, reveals a significant appreciation gap: while the majority (56%) of restroom users agree that cleaning is hard work and that cleaning teams deserve more recognition for their efforts, 21% admit they mean to thank cleaners when they see them but rarely do1.At the same time, research on cleaning staff highlights significant workforce strain: 38% of cleaners surveyed have left their jobs due to lack of recognition and burnout2 – factors that are unrelated to pay and which contribute to recruitment and retention challenges across the cleaning industry. Additionally, 70% of cleaners report inadequate employer support, and 80% have experienced mental health challenges as a result of their work3.“The gap between good intentions and actual appreciation, combined with widespread cleaner burnout, represents an urgent business challenge,” said Amy Bellcourt, Vice President of Communications at Essity.“When cleaning staff feel unsupported and invisible, it directly impacts facility cleanliness, the restroom user experience, and ultimately, business reputation and revenue."The stakes for facilities are substantial. Of restroom users surveyed, 4 in 5 said hygiene issues in the restroom make them feel worse about an entire business. In fact, many actively avoid a venue or business due to issues with hygiene or privacy4. Poor restroom experiences may lead customers to take action: leaving negative reviews, avoiding purchases, or in the case of employees, spending less time at the workplace and working from home more often5.

Tork offers free training as a thank you to cleaning professionals

To address these workforce challenges, Tork partnered with ISSA (The Association for Cleaning and Facility Solutions) to offer Frontline Excellence: Delivering Clean, Safe, and Welcoming Spaces via the Inclusive Hygiene Framework – a new online training course, available in English and Spanish, designed specifically for frontline cleaning professionals in North America. As a limited-time thank you, Tork is covering the cost of training for nonmembers 30-minute, self-paced course equips cleaning professionals with practical skills, knowledge, and confidence to deliver hygiene services that go beyond appearance, helping create environments that are clean, safe, accessible, and welcoming for everyone. By investing in professional development and training, facility managers can help cleaners build new skills while strengthening their connection to the purpose and value of their work – driving engagement, improving retention, and supporting more consistent, high-quality hygiene outcomes."Tork has long championed cleaning professionals through research and solutions designed to improve hygiene outcomes," Bellcourt continued. "Thank Your Cleaner Day is an opportunity for us to demonstrate that commitment in a meaningful way. By launching this comprehensive training in partnership with ISSA, we're equipping frontline teams with the tools and knowledge to succeed, removing barriers they face every day, and ultimately improving both their experience and the experience of facility users. That's inclusive hygiene in action."The course is available through the ISSA Academy and is free for both ISSA members and nonmembers. Nonmembers can register for free with the promotional code NMFREE (to access, first create a free account; after checkout, training will appear in your MYISSA account under“My Activity” ). For more information or to enroll, visit the ISSA Academy. Organizations can also learn more about building a comprehensive approach to inclusive hygiene at .

Footnotes:

Tork Insight Survey 2026, conducted in US, UK, Germany, France, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands and Poland among 11,500 from the general public and 1,100 facility managers Tork Insight Survey 2025, conducted in US, UK, Germany, France, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands and Poland among 11,500 from the general public and 1,000 cleaners. Tork Insight Survey 2025. Tork Insight Survey 2026. Tork Insight Survey 2025. About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit .

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2025, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 138bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.