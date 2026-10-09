CSRD Readiness For EHS Professionals: How To Prepare
In this discussion, Antea Group's technical experts will walk through common EHS materials that organizations already collect today, how CSRD may change the way that information is defined, documented, and reported, and what teams can do now to get ahead of future disclosure requirements.
Using real-world examples from water, permitting, waste, pollution prevention, health and safety, climate risk, and energy management, we'll explore how familiar EHS processes can support broader reporting needs without creating an entirely separate program.Attendees will learn: What EHS teams are likely already doing that can be leveraged to support CSRD readiness Key differences between traditional EHS metrics and CSRD reporting expectations How the Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) determines what EHS data is required and how that insight can inform decision making Why data quality, documentation, and audit readiness matter Practical steps organizations can take today to prepare for future reporting requests
Whether you're supporting a single facility or overseeing EHS programs across multiple locations, this session will help you understand what CSRD means in practical terms and how to prepare with confidence. Register Here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment