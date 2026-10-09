GCC Condemns Deadly Houthi Attack On Riyadh Airport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has strongly condemned a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi capital, Riyadh, which killed three Saudi nationals and injured several other people.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the attack took place on Thursday.

In a statement, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi described the incident as a"terrorist attack", calling for serious international action and decisive measures to deter further attacks on civilian airports and civilians.

He said the attacks violated basic humanitarian principles and international conventions, stressing the need to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Albudaiwi reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia's security was an integral part of the security of all GCC member states.

He also expressed the council's full support for Saudi Arabia in any measures it takes to safeguard its security, protect its national assets and preserve its territorial integrity.

The GCC secretary-general extended his condolences to the families of those killed and expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured.