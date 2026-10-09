UAE Economy Grows 0.4 Pct In H1 2026, Contracts 2.1 Pct In Q2

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.4 percent year on year in the first half of 2026, while contracting 2.1 percent in the second quarter, according to preliminary data released Friday by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC).

The country's real GDP reached 961.9 billion dirhams (262.1 billion U.S. dollars) in the first six months of the year, while non-oil GDP expanded 1.8 percent year on year, the FCSC said in a statement.

Non-oil activities accounted for 79.2 percent of GDP in the first half, up from 78.1 percent a year earlier, while oil-related activities contributed 20.8 percent.

In the second quarter, real GDP fell 2.1 percent year on year to 476.9 billion dirhams, with non-oil GDP declining 1.1 percent, the data showed.

