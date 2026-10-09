UAE Delegation Explores Qatar's Municipal Planning And Digital Transformation Experience

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality received a delegation from the Emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, as part of a visit aimed at exploring leading experiences and practices in municipal work, urban planning and digital transformation projects.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on key achievements and strategic initiatives implemented by the Ministry through Doha Municipality, as well as the specialized services it provides to beneficiaries.

The delegation also learned about the latest practices in the buildings sector and the use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in developing field and service operations and enhancing urban planning efficiency.

The visit also included a detailed briefing on the latest technologies used to manage reports and facilitate direct communication with the public.