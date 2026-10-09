Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques

Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques


2026-10-09 02:03:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following the martyrdom of three Saudi citizens in the two attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

HH the Amir wished the injured a speedy recovery.

MENAFN09102026000063011010ID1111784909



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search