Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following the martyrdom of three Saudi citizens in the two attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

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