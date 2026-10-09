Qatar And India Hold Sixth Round Of Political Consultations In New Delhi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New Delhi: The State of Qatar and the Republic of India have held the sixth round of political consultations between their foreign ministries in New Delhi, focusing on bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen ties.

The talks were co-chaired by HE Dr Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and HE Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary for Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs at India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Officials said the consultations reviewed cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to support and further develop bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by HE Mohammed bin Hassan Al Jaber, Qatar's Ambassador to the Republic of India and HE Al Johara Fakhro, director of Asian Affairs Department at Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside other officials.

The consultations form part of ongoing diplomatic engagement between Qatar and India, which maintain relations across a range of areas of mutual interest.