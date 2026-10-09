Qatar Airways Cancels Several Doha-Riyadh Flights On October 9 And 10
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways on Friday issued a travel alert announcing the cancellation of several flights to and from Doha and Riyadh on October 9 and 10, 2026, citing operational reasons.
In a statement, the airline said the cancellations affect flights scheduled for Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10.
“The safety of our passengers and crew is Qatar Airways' highest priority. Those seeking updates regarding flights are advised to visit the Qatar Airways website or app,” the airline said.Read Also
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The following flights to and from Doha and Riyadh have been cancelled on October 9:
QR1170/1171
QR1240/1241
QR1168/1169
QR1164/1165
QR1238/1239
QR1172/1173
QR1166/1167
Meanwhile, the following flights have been cancelled on October 10:
QR1170/1171
QR1240/1241
QR1238/1239
QR1164/1165
Passengers are advised to check the Qatar Airways website or mobile app for the latest flight updates.
The information was last updated on the Qatar Airways website at 11:41am Doha time on October 9, 2026.
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