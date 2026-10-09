Qatar Airways Cancels Several Doha-Riyadh Flights On October 9 And 10

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways on Friday issued a travel alert announcing the cancellation of several flights to and from Doha and Riyadh on October 9 and 10, 2026, citing operational reasons.

In a statement, the airline said the cancellations affect flights scheduled for Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is Qatar Airways' highest priority. Those seeking updates regarding flights are advised to visit the Qatar Airways website or app,” the airline said.

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The following flights to and from Doha and Riyadh have been cancelled on October 9:

QR1170/1171

QR1240/1241

QR1168/1169

QR1164/1165

QR1238/1239

QR1172/1173

QR1166/1167

Meanwhile, the following flights have been cancelled on October 10:

QR1170/1171

QR1240/1241

QR1238/1239

QR1164/1165

Passengers are advised to check the Qatar Airways website or mobile app for the latest flight updates.

The information was last updated on the Qatar Airways website at 11:41am Doha time on October 9, 2026.