Qatar Urges Consistent, Nonselective Application Of International Law At UN Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has called for the consistent application of international law without selectivity or double standards, stressing that the credibility of the international legal system depends on how its rules are enforced.

The remarks were delivered by Second Secretary at Qatar's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Abdulaziz Al Sulaiti.

Addressing the 81st session of the UN General Assembly's Sixth Committee, Al Sulaiti said that respect for the rule of law is not merely an aspiration stated in the Charter, but a firm commitment embedded in its purposes and principles.

The Sixth Committee deliberations addressed the rule of law at both national and international levels under agenda item 84.

The State of Qatar stressed the close relationship between the rule of law at both levels, saying each reinforced the other. It also highlighted the importance of dialogue between the Sixth Committee and the International Law Commission to ensure that the commission's work reflects the practices and views of governments across different regions.

At the national level, Qatar pointed to the Ministry of Justice's 2025-2030 strategic plan, launched in line with the Third National Development Strategy. The plan aims to develop an efficient justice system that promotes transparency and integrity.

Al Sulaiti said Qatar was working to strengthen institutions in line with international standards, ensure consistency between national legislation and international instruments, and expand programs to raise legal awareness and inform the public about rights and responsibilities.

He also highlighted Qatar's regional and international role in promoting the rule of law, including its chairmanship of the Arab Permanent Committee on International Humanitarian Law under the League of Arab States. Qatar became the first country to chair the committee, established in 2025.

The statement also noted Qatar's hosting, under its presidency, of the 11th Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, in December 2025.

Turning to regional security, Qatar reiterated its condemnation of attacks by Iran against its sovereignty, territorial integrity and territorial waters since February 28, as well as attacks affecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other Arab states.

It described the attacks as violations of international law, international humanitarian law and the UN Charter, and called for compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), including provisions concerning navigational rights and freedoms under international law, particularly along vital maritime routes.

Doha said its priority was to contain the escalation and create space for diplomatic efforts. It added that it would continue engaging with partners to bridge differences, build common ground between the parties and pursue a peaceful solution that safeguards regional security, peace and long-term stability.

The statement also condemned Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including the targeting of a power distribution station in Medina, following an attack targeting Mecca, as well as attacks on Riyadh and attempts to target civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Al Sulaiti reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia.