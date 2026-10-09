Rising Humidity, Mist And Fog Expected In Some Areas: QMD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is expected to experience rising humidity levels, with chances of mist and fog forming in some areas during the night and early morning hours, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department.

In its latest weather update on Friday, October 9, the department urged residents and motorists to exercise caution as increased humidity could lead to reduced visibility in affected areas.

The department had also forecast partly cloudy conditions at times, with hazy to misty weather developing in some areas later.

Winds are expected to be mainly northeasterly to northwesterly, ranging from light to moderate in speed.

The department advised the public to remain cautious, particularly when travelling during periods of mist or fog.