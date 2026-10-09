Qatar Strongly Condemns Houthi Attacks On Riyadh Airport, Saudi Airlines Aircraft

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar condemned, in the strongest terms, the attacks by Yemen's Houthi group targeting King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia and a Saudi Airlines aircraft, leaving martyrs, injuries and material damage, considering them a grave violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security, civilian safety and civil aviation.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, reaffirmed Qatar's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, stressing its support for all legitimate measures taken by the kingdom to protect its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and national interests.

It also emphasized that Saudi Arabia's security is inseparable from Qatar's security and the collective security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

Qatar expressed its condolences to the martyr's families, as well as to the government and people of Saudi Arabia, and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.