Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Combating Drug Trafficking, Corruption

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: The State of Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to combating drug trafficking, promoting integrity, preventing and fighting corruption, and strengthening transparency worldwide.

This came in a statement delivered by Third Secretary at Qatar's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Amna Abdulla Salatt, during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly's Third Committee - agenda item (110) on crime prevention and criminal justice and (111) on international drug control.

Salatt highlighted Qatar's partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), particularly the establishment of the UNODC Regional Center for Combating Cybercrime in Doha to strengthen global efforts to prevent and combat cybercrime through innovative and integrated solutions.

She also noted Qatar's signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in October 2025 and its ratification in February 2026, making it one of the first countries to ratify the convention.

She also underlined Qatar's active participation in the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, held in Abu Dhabi from September 26 to October 1, 2026.

Salatt underscored Qatar's longstanding efforts to promote good governance, the rule of law, crime prevention and criminal justice, citing Doha's hosting of the 13th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in 2015, which resulted in the adoption of the Doha Declaration on integrating crime prevention and criminal justice into the broader UN agenda to address socioeconomic challenges and strengthen the rule of law nationally and internationally.

Salatt further stressed Qatar's hosting of the 11th Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption in December 2025.

The conference concluded with the adoption of the Doha Declaration 2025, focused on strengthening international cooperation and technical assistance and harnessing artificial intelligence systems to prevent and combat corruption.