(MENAFN- NewsVoir) India's real estate sector remains cautiously optimistic after the Reserve Bank of India's 25-basis-point repo rate hike, with industry stakeholders expecting sustained housing activity despite potential headwinds from borrowing costs and affordability. While the policy adjustment could prompt some prospective purchasers to reassess their budgets and financing arrangements, its implications are likely to differ across market segments.

RBI's 25 bps Repo Rate Hike: Realty Sector Remains Optimistic on Housing Demand

Deepak Kapoor, Director, Gulshan Group, said,“The 25-basis point increase is a measured step, and India's strong economic growth gives confidence that the housing market can absorb it. For homebuyers, housing decisions are made over many years, and one rate movement does not change the larger calculation around owning a home. We continue to see genuine demand from families looking for better lifestyles, larger homes and well-planned communities. With the festive season underway, we believe this demand will continue to support the residential market, particularly the luxury housing segment.”

Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, added,“From a residential real estate perspective, the immediate impact will largely be through borrowing costs and affordability, particularly for marginal buyers who remain sensitive to changes in financing rates. However, the underlying demand for housing continues to be supported by end-user requirements, improving income prospects and the long-term value proposition of quality residential assets. Buyers today are increasingly evaluating homes based on location, product quality, amenities and long-term value, alongside financing considerations. With the festive season underway, we expect serious homebuyers who have been evaluating properties over the past few months to continue with their purchase decisions. The key for the sector will be how inflation, liquidity and borrowing costs evolve from here, while strong project fundamentals and sustained end-user demand should continue to support residential activity.”

For prospective homeowners, transparency around the total acquisition cost, repayment obligations and construction timelines remains indispensable. Developers that combine competitive pricing with execution credibility are better positioned to reinforce buyer confidence, particularly among families making significant long-term financial commitments.

Sandeep Chhillar, Chairman, Landmark Group, said, "The 25-basis point increase in the repo rate should be seen in the context of a strong and resilient Indian economy. The RBI has taken a calibrated step in response to renewed inflationary pressures, while the underlying growth story remains intact. For real estate, the fundamentals are far stronger today than they were in previous rate cycles - housing demand is broad-based, urbanisation continues, and infrastructure is opening up new markets. We do not expect this increase to alter the trajectory of the residential market, particularly ahead of the festive season when buyer sentiment is traditionally at its strongest."

B.K Malagi, CEO & Vice Chairman, Experion Developers, also said,“The RBI's decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% reflects a calibrated response to evolving inflationary and global economic conditions. While borrowing costs may see a marginal adjustment, India's underlying economic fundamentals remain resilient, supported by strong GDP growth and sustained consumer confidence. From a real estate perspective, we do not expect a 25-basis-point increase to materially impact housing demand, particularly in the premium and luxury segments, where purchase decisions are driven more by long-term wealth creation, lifestyle aspirations and the quality of the offering than by marginal movements in interest rates. With the festive season underway, we expect buyer sentiment and demand momentum to remain positive.”

In the housing segment, purchasing preferences are becoming increasingly differentiated across price brackets. Affluent buyers often assess properties through the prism of architectural design, curated amenities, exclusivity and wealth preservation, alongside location and connectivity. Consequently, premium developments with a compelling value proposition may be better positioned to withstand moderate fluctuations in financing costs, although broader economic conditions and credit availability remain relevant.

Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group, said,“The decision comes against a backdrop of global inflationary pressures and volatility in crude prices, while India's domestic economy continues to be resilient. The 7.8% real GDP growth in Q1 is encouraging and provides a strong foundation for continued housing demand. For real estate, predictability in financing conditions remains important, particularly during the festive season when homebuyer activity is higher. We believe the current rate environment will have a limited impact on genuine end-user demand, especially in markets where infrastructure development and improving connectivity continue to create long-term residential opportunities.”

Mayank Jain, CEO, KREEVA, said,“The RBI's decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points is understandable given the renewed pressure from crude prices and the global inflation outlook. The change in stance to calibrated tightening also shows that the RBI is prepared to act if inflationary pressures persist. At the same time, India's domestic economy remains resilient, with real GDP growth at 7.8% in Q1. For real estate, the key will be how these changes play out through financing conditions and liquidity.”

Infrastructure investment and enhanced connectivity are expected to remain pivotal in shaping urban residential demand, particularly across emerging growth corridors and established employment hubs. During the festive season, these fundamentals, coupled with confidence in a developer's track record and the long-term utility of an asset, could help sustain purchasing interest despite changes in monetary policy.

Salil Kumar, Director – Business Management & Marketing, CRC Group, said,“The RBI's 25-basis-point increase brings affordability and repayment planning into sharper focus for the housing market. Homebuyers may take more time to assess financing options, making clarity on the total purchase cost and confidence in project delivery increasingly important. We believe homeownership sentiment will remain positive, particularly among families buying for their own use. The central bank's emphasis on price stability supports a sound economic environment over the longer term.”

Although certain buyers may adopt a more deliberate approach, end-user requirements, homeownership aspirations and confidence in well-conceived developments are expected to remain influential demand drivers. Sustaining momentum will ultimately require developers to navigate changing economic conditions through disciplined pricing, reliable execution and offerings that deliver enduring value.