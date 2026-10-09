(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The Reserve Bank of India's decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% has brought borrowing costs, homebuyer affordability and the broader real estate outlook into focus. Amid renewed inflationary pressures and volatility in crude oil prices, the move could influence financing decisions across the property market. However, industry stakeholders believe that the sector's long-term prospects will continue to be shaped by economic resilience, changing housing needs, infrastructure development and sustained demand for quality assets.

RBI's Repo Rate Hike: Real Estate Sector Expects Resilient Demand Amid Inflationary Pressures

Meanwhile a rise in interest rates can affect home loan repayments and purchasing decisions, property demand is rarely determined by monetary policy alone. Importantly, factors such as employment prospects, household finances, connectivity and the long-term potential of emerging locations continue to influence buyer sentiment.

Mr. Harinder Singh Hora, Founder Chairman, Reach Group said,“The RBI's decision to increase the repo rate comes at a time when inflationary pressures have re-emerged, particularly with the rise and volatility in crude prices. For commercial real estate, business expansion and occupier demand are influenced by the broader economic outlook and not only by movements in interest rates. India's economic growth remains resilient, and this continues to support business activity across major markets. Strong housing growth will also contribute to commercial realty growth as cities expand and new residential areas develop. Commercial real estate operates on long investment cycles, and we expect the underlying demand to remain steady despite the change in the interest-rate environment.”

Moreover, commercial real estate demand remains closely linked to business expansion and the development of new urban centres. As residential catchments expand, they can also create opportunities for offices, retail destinations and supporting commercial infrastructure. Meanwhile, the residential market is witnessing increasingly discerning buyers who assess a property not only on affordability but also on its location, connectivity and potential to deliver long-term value.

Amogh Bansal, MD, MUREC, said,“The RBI's decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% comes at a time when the residential market continues to see steady interest from homebuyers. While borrowing costs are an important part of a home purchase decision, buyers today are also looking closely at connectivity, infrastructure, quality of development and the long-term potential of a location. From a developer's perspective, the focus remains on understanding these evolving requirements and bringing the right supply to the market. We believe the underlying demand for quality housing remains positive, and the current rate movement should be viewed as one of several factors shaping the market rather than in isolation.”

Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments Ltd, said,“The RBI's decision to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points comes at a time when inflationary pressures and crude prices have moved higher. For homebuyers, however, the residential market is in a different position from where it was when interest rates were last increased more than three years ago. Homebuyers have become accustomed to the prevailing interest-rate environment, and a home purchase continues to be driven by factors such as household finances, financial planning and long-term requirements. A 25 basis point increase is therefore unlikely to change the broader direction of housing demand.”

Manoj Kumar Garg, Chairman, Northwind Estates, said,“The RBI's 25 basis point increase in the repo rate marks a shift from the rate stability seen through 2026. The move comes in response to renewed inflationary pressures and volatility in crude prices. For residential real estate, however, demand continues to be supported by economic confidence and the need for housing. Homebuyers are taking a long-term view, and we do not expect this increase to change their decisions materially.”

At the same time, the revised rate environment reinforces the importance of prudent financial planning. Homebuyers must account for repayment obligations, total acquisition costs and household budgets when evaluating a purchase. Even so, interest rates represent only one element of the decision, with location, property quality and financial stability continuing to influence the final choice.

Mohit Gawri, VP, Rise Infraventures Limited, said,“The RBI's decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points reflects its focus on maintaining economic stability as inflationary pressures evolve. From a real estate advisory perspective, this is a moment to keep the conversation centred on fundamentals rather than a single policy movement. Buyers should evaluate location, developer credibility, financing options and their own investment horizon. We believe well-chosen residential and commercial assets can continue to attract interest where the underlying value proposition is clear. Our role is to help clients make informed decisions, with realistic financial planning and a sharper understanding of each market's opportunities.”

Rakesh Kaul, CEO and MD, Ralith Realty, said, the RBI's decision to raise the repo rate comes at a time when inflationary pressures have returned, particularly due to higher and volatile crude prices. For housing, however, interest rates are only one part of the decision. Buyers continue to consider their income, financial stability, location and the quality of homes. With the festive season underway, we expect housing demand to remain healthy. The rate increase may raise financing costs, but we do not expect it to alter the broader residential market.

Ultimately, the translation of buyer interest into completed transactions will depend on the balance between affordability, confidence in project delivery and the perceived value of a property.

Karan Malik, Regional Director, Realistic Realtors, said,“The RBI's 25-basis-point increase brings affordability and repayment planning into sharper focus. Homebuyers may take more time to assess financing options, making clarity on the total purchase cost and confidence in project delivery increasingly important. We believe homeownership sentiment will remain positive, particularly among families buying for their own use. The central bank's emphasis on price stability supports a sound economic environment over the longer term.”

Overall, the real estate sector's outlook remains anchored in enduring housing requirements, urban expansion and demand for quality developments. While the repo rate hike may encourage more measured financial decisions, industry stakeholders expect the market's fundamental drivers to remain resilient. The coming months, particularly the festive season, will offer a clearer indication of how buyer sentiment translates into transactions, with affordability, credible execution and long-term value creation likely to remain central to the sector's growth.