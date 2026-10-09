GCC CSR Spending In India Rises 6.4X Over A Decade To Rs 3,661 Crore In FY25, Now Accounts For 9 Per Cent Of Corporate Philanthropy: Sattva Report

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

India is home to more than half of the world's Global Capability Centres (GCCs), placing the country at the centre of a significant opportunity for corporate-led social impact

Only 4 per cent of GCC CSR spending allocated to innovation-linked projects over the last two years

Education and capacity-building remain closely aligned with GCCs' talent-intensive operating model, while water stewardship is gaining importance amid growing data centre needs More than 65 per cent of CSR spending deployed in Tier-1 cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad; Nashik is the only Tier-2 exception Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India have emerged as a significant and rapidly growing contributor to the country's corporate philanthropy ecosystem, with GCC CSR spending increasing 6.4x over the past decade to Rs 3,661 crore in FY2024-25, accounting for approximately 9 per cent of India's corporate philanthropy, according to a new report by Sattva Consulting and India Data Insights.

GCCs can drive India's development through technology, talent and global expertise, according to a new report by Sattva Consulting and India Data Insights



The report titled,“ Rs 3,661 Crore CSR Spending is Only the Beginning”, finds that GCC CSR spending grew at a 20.4 per cent CAGR, compared with 15 per cent growth in overall CSR spending. The acceleration was driven largely by Pure GCCs, whose CSR investments increased 8.6x over the decade, while Hybrid GCC investments grew 5.5x.

The report, based on Ministry of Corporate Affairs data from FY2014-15 to FY2024-25, analyses around Rs 24,000 crore in CSR spending across 906 confirmed GCCs. It finds that GCCs broadly mirror the wider CSR landscape, particularly in the focus on education and healthcare.



Education remains the largest area of focus, featuring among the top CSR priorities across 11 of 13 industries and accounting for 34–52 per cent of spending across most sectors in FY23–FY25. Reflecting the talent-intensive nature of GCC operations, the emphasis remains on strengthening future pipelines through skilling, capacity building and digital education aligned with long-term workforce needs.



Environmental interventions also feature prominently, with Rs 228 crore directed towards water management and afforestation, reflecting the growing relevance of resource management as data centre requirements and operational footprints expand.



Innovation is where the opportunity lies. While GCCs bring significant engineering, product and technical capabilities to India, only Rs 435 crore-4 per cent of total GCC CSR spending over FY23-FY25-went towards innovation-linked projects. The findings point to an opportunity for GCC CSR to leverage these capabilities more extensively and help India leapfrog development pathways through technology and innovation.



Srikrishna Sridhar Murthy, CEO, Sattva Consulting, said,“The next phase of GCC-led social impact in India will be about moving beyond capital to capability. GCCs have a unique combination of technology, talent, technical expertise and global experience that can be brought to bear on some of India's most complex development challenges. Translational research and innovation, preparing talent for the future of work, and improving quality of life in our cities represent three important opportunities to do this. The opportunity now is to connect these capabilities more deliberately with India's development priorities and create solutions that can scale.”



The report also highlights a strong geographic concentration in GCC CSR, with more than 65 per cent of spending deployed in Tier-1 cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Nashik was the only Tier-2 district among the top 10, receiving ₹104 crore during FY23-FY25. The concentration highlights an opportunity to extend GCC-led social impact beyond the country's largest urban centres.



The full report can be accessed at



About Sattva Consulting

Sattva Consulting is a global impact consulting firm from India. Since 2009, we have engaged with communities, business, and government to achieve societal impact at scale. We believe that Civil society, Business, and Government all have a critical role to play in building an equitable and sustainable world, and we actively partner with all stakeholders to enable impact through our advisory and orchestration services, knowledge and data platforms-built as public goods for the ecosystem, and collaborative solutions and partnerships. To know more, visit href="" rel="nofollow c.



About India Data Insights

India Data Insights (IDI), an initiative by Sattva Consulting, aims to empower India's development sector with actionable, ready-to-use data insights to enable sharper decisions and maximise impact. Built as a public good, IDI consolidates public data across SDG practice areas on one, unified platform, offering insightful visualisations, interactives, blogs and ready-to-use-charts and dashboards. To know more, visit India Data Insights