Imposing Sanctions On The International Criminal Court

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

For decades, Republicans and Democrats alike rejected the idea that the International Criminal Court had the power to prosecute American citizens, military servicemembers, or political leaders. America never joined the court. We don't need it. And we don't want it.

But globalist“experts” an ocean away don't care what American citizens think. They want the ICC to do more, including the prosecution of American citizens. Servicemembers defending their country, Border Patrol agents protecting our nation, and elected leaders ensuring our national security. They want more power, and they want it at our expense.

President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans. That is why, today, the United States is sanctioning the International Criminal Court. We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate.

We have been clear for over a year as to the basic gestures of good faith we have expected from the court. We exercised discretion and deferred this designation out of respect for our relationships and in hopes that the ICC would change course or would otherwise be restrained by States Parties. However, neither the ICC nor States Parties have yet taken meaningful steps to address our concerns.

Despite their inaction, we hold out hope for a diplomatic solution. We have structured this action to provide an opportunity for States Parties to negotiate and present a solution to address our concerns. If these efforts do not bear fruit, we will continue to adjust accordingly.

Our message is clear: the United States and its people are not subject to the jurisdiction of the ICC. Both parties agree on this, but only President Trump has the resolve to take the action needed to end this threat for good. Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC. We expect our allies, many of whom are part of the ICC and that rely on American servicemembers for their defense, to rein in the court.

If they do not, the United States will continue its campaign to dismantle the ICC, brick by brick, until Americans are threatened no longer.

The ICC is being designated pursuant to section 1(a)(ii)(A) of Executive Order (E.O.) 14203.