Fiji National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Fiji as you celebrate your national day.

Today is an opportunity to honor Fiji's rich history and cultural heritage. The United States values our strong partnership with Fiji, built on our shared commitment to prosperity, peace, and security in the Pacific. Our ongoing work together through the Millennium Challenge Corporation is laying the foundation for the U.S.-Fiji partnership to reach new heights in years to come. We appreciate Fiji's important contributions to the region, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration in the years ahead.

I wish you a prosperous and joyous Fiji Day.