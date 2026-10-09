Secretary Of State Marco Rubio And 2015 Venezuelan National Assembly President Dinorah Figuera Before Their Meeting

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

SECRETARY RUBIO: Let me just say a few words, please. First of all, I want to welcome Dr. Figuera here to the United States. She has our 100 percent support. Our desire for Venezuela is that it not just simply have elections; elections, of course, are very important to have a democracy, an enduring democracy. This is a country that's recovering from almost a quarter century of trauma, a very big trauma, and this is the best opportunity Venezuela has had, almost in a generation, not just to have elections that are free and fair, but in addition to leave behind an enduring democracy for future generations. This is going to involve the participation – it has to involve the participation of every sector of society.

And I want to leave it abundantly clear that this process that she is leading, along with her team, has 100 percent support, the strongest possible support from the highest levels of our government. And we encourage everyone who cares about the future of Venezuela to participate in this process in a way that's positive. They have already achieved concrete results; more results will be necessary.

But to have a peaceful transition – which is what we desire, a peaceful transition to a permanent and enduring democracy – will require a lot of hard work, a little bit of patience, free and fair elections, but more than just free and fair elections, the institutions that don't just sustain democracy, but sustain stability and progress and prosperity and freedom for the people of Venezuela for the foreseeable future.

(In Spanish.)

Muchísimas gracias. Thank you for covering this. Thank you.

QUESTION: When do you expect elections, Mr. Secretary?

QUESTION: (In Spanish.)

SECRETARY RUBIO: Perdón. I'm sorry.

MS FIGUERA: (In Spanish.)

QUESTION: (In Spanish.)

QUESTION: Is there a timeline set?

MS FIGUERA: (In Spanish.)

QUESTION: (In Spanish.)

MS FIGUERA: Gracias.