Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Venezuela's 2015 National Assembly President Dinorah Figuera

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today in Washington with Venezuela's 2015 National Assembly President Dinorah Figuera.

The Secretary commended Figuera's courageous leadership in advancing political reconciliation following Operation Absolute Resolve and welcomed the tangible progress achieved during the first two rounds of talks with the interim authorities. He highlighted this year's steps toward establishing an independent Supreme Court of Justice, the release of over 1,200 political prisoners, the recently restored access to blocked media websites, and efforts to reform the Law Against Hatred as important milestones toward restoring fundamental freedoms for the Venezuelan people.

Looking ahead to the next round of talks beginning October 14, the Secretary urged continued progress on political freedoms and electoral reform, which would lay the groundwork for free, fair, and credible elections in Venezuela. Both reaffirmed their commitment to building on the momentum of the talks and translating this historic opportunity into lasting democratic change for the Venezuelan people.