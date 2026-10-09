MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Political reconciliation talks between the interim Venezuelan government and 2015 National Assembly representatives are producing tangible reforms in civil liberties and political rights, laying the groundwork for credible elections and a democratic transition. Two rounds of talks have already taken place, producing significant results: a wholesale reform and reconstruction of an independent Venezuelan Supreme Court, the restoration of access to more than 70 previously blocked internet domains, and the reform of a key repressive law. The interim government has also released more than 1,000 political prisoners and announced the release of nearly 200 more.

The talks bring together representatives of Venezuela's 2015 National Assembly, led by its President Dinorah Figuera, and representatives of the interim government, led by current National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez. The 2015 National Assembly was Venezuela's last democratically elected legislative body recognized by all Venezuelan political parties and by the international community.

The delegations held two rounds of talks in Caracas in August and September, with another round scheduled to begin October 14. The parties have decided to remain in session to maintain the momentum they have achieved.

The United States supports this Venezuelan-led process to create the conditions for a peaceful democratic transition, which is only possible because of President Trump's bold leadership. Early accomplishments include the following:

Following the talks, the 2026 National Assembly published a law reforming the Supreme Court selection process, with 32 new judges to be selected by December. The Supreme Court will adjudicate any challenges to Venezuela's future election results, underscoring the importance of a credible selection process.

The talks led to the creation of a seven-member Credentials Council, an unprecedented all-judge body that will screen candidates and send only qualified jurists to the Judicial Nominations Committee. Importantly, the 2015 National Assembly chose a majority of the Council.

The Judicial Nominations Committee, made up of 11 current National Assembly members and 12 civil society members, will choose the 32 nominees from the Credentials Council's approved list.

This selection process increases transparency and enshrines protections to ensure the new judges will be qualified and not tied to the Maduro regime.

The interim government has restored or partially restored access to more than 70 previously blocked internet domains, including El Tiempo, EFE, Revista Semana, El Pitazo, Efecto Cucuyo, among others.

The National Assembly established a commission to reform and decriminalize penalties contained in the repressive 2017 Law Against Hatred, which was notorious for its use by the Maduro regime to jail opposition leaders and those who spoke out against the regime.

The law established penalties of up to 20 years in prison for the“promotion or incitement of hatred, discrimination, or violence,” although in practice it was used to punish criticism of the regime.

The interim government has released over 1,000 political prisoners since Operation Absolute Resolve. Since the political reconciliation talks began in August, the interim government has announced the release of an additional 177 political prisoners, an important step toward restoring fundamental political freedoms.

Prominent political prisoners released since January 3 include Juan Pablo Guanipa, advisor to Maria Corina Machado and former First Vice President of the National Assembly; Freddy Superlano, ex-gubernatorial candidate and former National Assembly member; and Enrique Márquez, ex-presidential candidate and former Vice President of the National Electoral Council.

Exiled opposition figures Claudia Macero and Omar González Moreno, who fled the threat of detention due to political motivated charges, have also returned to Venezuela.

The third round of reconciliation talks is scheduled to begin October 14. The delegations will focus on finalizing the Supreme Court selection process and providing individuals and political parties participation guarantees necessary for credible elections.

Future rounds of dialogue will address reform of the National Electoral Council, repealing remaining repressive laws, and opening political space so all political parties and leaders can return and participate in political life.

We welcome the joint efforts with Venezuela's interim government to recover the gold in the United Kingdom.

Rebuilding an Independent Supreme Court:Expanding Freedom of Expression:Reforming Repressive Laws:Releasing Political Prisoners:What Comes Next

The Trump Administration will continue to support this Venezuelan-led process as it moves from dialogue to durable democratic institutions.

For media inquiries, please contact the Office of the Spokesman.