Federal Reserve Board Releases Results Of The 2025 Survey Of Consumer Finances, Which Provides The Public And Policymakers With Detailed Insights Into The Economic Condition Of American Families

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday released the results of the 2025 Survey of Consumer Finances, which provides the public and policymakers with detailed insights into the economic condition of American families.

The data provide a representative picture of what Americans own, how and how much they borrow, and how they bank. The current version of the survey has been undertaken every three years since 1989 and provides the public with an extensive time series of thorough information on the economic conditions of American families. Alongside the survey data, the Board issued its summary report entitled Changes in U.S. Family Finances from 2022 to 2025 (PDF), which examines changes in income, net worth, assets, debt, and financial vulnerability.

Key findings from the 2025 survey include:

Real median family income rose 7 percent between the 2022 to 2025 surveys to $82,200, while real mean family income fell 6 percent to $145,200. Families in the lower ends of the income and net worth distributions saw modest increases in median and mean income, while families in the upper ends saw declines. Between 2022 and 2025, real median net worth rose by 2 percent to $215,900, while real mean net worth rose by 7 percent to $1.24 million. Most families across the net worth and income distributions experienced increases in median and mean wealth. The homeownership rate was 66 percent in 2025, about unchanged from 2022. For families that owned a home, the median net housing value (the value of a home minus home-secured debt, such as a mortgage) rose to $230,000 in 2025 from $218,900 in 2022. Retirement plan participation, which includes account-type plans, individual retirement accounts, or defined benefit plans, was up slightly between 2022 and 2025 at around 65 percent. For families with account-type plans, mean and median balances rose. Participation in the stock market, which includes direct stock and indirect holdings, declined slightly from 58 percent in 2022 to 56 percent in 2025. Conditional on holding stock, median stock holdings grew 36 percent from $56,900 in 2022 to $77,400 in 2025. The fraction of families with any type of debt remained about stable at 77 percent. Median and mean debt outstanding remained unchanged from 2022. The fraction of families with debt payment-to-income ratios greater than 40 percent, which are families with particularly high debt payment obligations relative to their incomes, increased from 6.5 to 8.6 percent, a level last seen in the 2013 survey.

In addition to the summary report, an interactive chartbook displaying changes in these financial characteristics over time is available here. Additional data from the survey, including extensive data examining other economic conditions of American families, is made available to researchers and the public here.

The survey is conducted for the Board by NORC, a social science research organization at the University of Chicago. Participants in the study are chosen at random from 119 geographic areas, including metropolitan areas and rural counties across the United States, using scientific sampling procedures that aim to produce a sample representative of American families.

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