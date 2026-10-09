Evolution Metals Doubles The Floor Of Its 2026 Revenue Guidance In One Month (NASDAQ: EMAT)

The company raised its fiscal 2026 midpoint 62% to $10.5 million, held its $400 million to $460 million fiscal 2027 outlook, and moved its ULVAC machine delivery into October.

With geopolitical tensions and a trade war at center stage, rare earths are exploding in value. Evolution Metals (NASDAQ: EMAT) just doubled the floor of its revenue guidance in one month, and the company says higher rare earth prices are part of the reason.

On October 9, Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $10 million to $11 million, up from the $5 million to $8 million range it issued on September 10. The low end doubled. The midpoint moved from $6.5 million to $10.5 million, a 62% increase delivered less than a month after the first outlook. Fiscal 2027 guidance of $400 million to $460 million was reaffirmed.

A Raise Built on Prices, Feedstock and Demand

The company attributes the increase to an expanded non-China rare earth feedstock position, improved rare earth pricing and continued commercial demand. The pricing point has outside support. BMI reported in February that NdPr oxide, a core input for high-performance magnets, reached a multi-year high near $100,000 a tonne in January, and it forecast a second consecutive year of market deficit. Fastmarkets reported that dysprosium oxide prices outside China rose to $2,500 to $3,500 per kg in the week ended October 1, from $1,910 to $2,500 a week earlier, as market participants pointed to U.S. demand ahead of the January defense sourcing rules.

The feedstock point traces to July 22, when the company received its first five metric tons of non-China NdPr metal from SRE Vietnam under its Senri Trading contract. The company has described that shipment as the first stage of an arrangement meant to scale with production.

Evolution Metals reported $3.5 million of revenue for the first half of 2026, so the larger share of the new full-year range falls in the second half. The company states that its guidance rests on anticipated customer demand rather than contracted volumes, which makes shipments the near-term test.

The Machines Are Now Scheduled Sooner

The release also moves the equipment calendar. Thirteen ULVAC sintered magnet production machines are now scheduled for delivery in October 2026, with installation to begin immediately in Pohang, South Korea. Earlier company disclosures pointed to November.

Once operating, the machines are expected to lift annual capacity from approximately 1,000 metric tons to more than 10,000, including roughly 6,000 metric tons of high-performance sintered magnets. The fiscal 2027 midpoint of $430 million is about 41 times the new 2026 midpoint, which shows how much of the outlook rests on that equipment reaching utilization.

A Sourcing Deadline and a Showcase Follow Closely

DFARS 252.225-7052 is set to extend its mine-to-magnet restriction across the supply chain for neodymium-iron-boron magnets beginning January 1, 2027. President Andrew Knaggs said the July Executive Order tightened the conditions for waivers and directed faster qualification of compliant sources.

On December 17, the company will open its Pohang facility to visitors. CEO Frank Moon said confirmations have already arrived from industry executives, government officials, trade partners, investors, banking research teams and the full board.

Where the Re-Rating Has Happened, and Where It May Not Have

The market has already rewarded rare earth producers that operate outside China. S&P Global Market Intelligence noted in December 2025 that shares of Lynas Rare Earths had more than doubled for the year, and cited consensus calling for Lynas revenue to roughly double to A$1.1 billion in 2026 on higher NdPr prices and volumes.

Evolution Metals sits one step further down the chain, at the finished magnet, where a company guiding to roughly $10 million this year is pointing to $400 million to $460 million next year. Execution risk is real. Equipment must be installed and commissioned, feedstock and working capital secured, and customers qualified before capacity becomes revenue. If prices hold, magnet makers with non-China material may look like the part of the chain the market has yet to price the way it has priced the oxide producers.

Recent News Highlights from Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: EMAT)

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Raises Fiscal 2026 Revenue Guidance 62% at Midpoint to $10 to $11 Million and Reaffirms $400 to $460 Million Fiscal 2027 Outlook

Evolution Metals & Technologies Selects INERGX to Power Planned 5 GW U.S. Facility, With Capacity Equivalent to Approximately 4 Million American Homes

EM&T to Host Operational Showcase of the Largest High-Performance Rare Earth Magnet Facility in Production Outside China on December 17, 2026, Anchoring Expansion to 10,000+ Metric Tons of Annual Capacity

VIVIFY Technology and Evolution Metals & Technologies Sign Letter of Intent for Behind-the-Meter Hydrogen Power for EM&T's Planned U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Campus

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Joins Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, Gaining Exposure to $12.2 Trillion in Benchmarked Assets

Evolution Metals & Technologies Provides Initial Revenue Guidance of $400-460mm for Fiscal Year 2027

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Announces Major 750 Megawatt Power Infrastructure Expansion to Scale Magnet Production to Approximately 10,000 Metric Tons Annually

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