Trugolf Holdings (NASDAQ: TRUG) Completes Acquisition Of Polymath Research, Expanding Into Institutional Asset Tokenization

TruGolf (NASDAQ: TRUG) announced the completion of its acquisition of Polymath Research Inc., a Canadian company specializing in institutional asset tokenization and developer of Polymesh, a Layer-1 blockchain designed for regulated assets. The transaction combines TruGolf's established golf simulation and software business with Polymath's blockchain infrastructure, creating two complementary revenue streams. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Polymath had issued more than $132 million in tokenized assets for more than 65 active issuers, supported by more than 50 ecosystem partners. The companies are also developing tokenized equipment leasing and fractional franchise ownership programs targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

Following the acquisition, Polymath will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary while TruGolf continues its golf technology operations, including its simulators and E6 platform. Natalie Hirsch, formerly Polymath's chief financial officer and interim CEO, has been appointed chief financial officer and chief operating officer of TruGolf, while David Hackett has joined its board of directors. In connection with the transaction, TruGolf also received approximately $2.95 million in net proceeds from the exercise of Series B preferred warrants.

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About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology – because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

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