Metro ENT Joins National Breathe Free Network, Beginning Its Next Chapter Of ENT Care In The Dallas Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership builds on Metro ENT's established physician leadership while adding the resources and infrastructure of the National Breathe Free network.

MESQUITE, Texas, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Breathe Free is proud to welcome Metro ENT and Geetha Subramanian, MD, to its network of physician-led ear, nose and throat practices.

Metro ENT has served patients in the Dallas area for years, providing care across sinus, allergy and broader ear, nose and throat needs.

For National Breathe Free, the opportunity is not to reinvent the practice. It is to build upon the foundation Dr. Subramanian and her team have already established.

“Metro ENT already has what matters most: an experienced physician, an established presence in the community and a commitment to caring for patients,” said Matt Ghanem, Chairman and Co-Founder of National Breathe Free.“We are proud to welcome Dr. Subramanian and her team. The goal is not to change what has made Metro ENT successful. It is to support that foundation and help the practice build its next chapter.”

As part of the National Breathe Free network, Metro ENT gains access to additional operational resources, technology and support designed to strengthen the patient experience while maintaining local physician leadership.

The partnership reflects National Breathe Free's broader approach to established medical practices: preserve what makes the practice valuable to its community, strengthen the infrastructure around the physician and care team, and create additional opportunities to improve how patients experience care.

Dr. Subramanian will continue leading patient care at Metro ENT.

“Metro ENT has always been focused on providing thoughtful, individualized care to our patients,” said Dr. Subramanian.“Joining National Breathe Free gives our team additional resources and support while allowing us to continue serving our community with the local focus our patients know and love.”

- Dr. Geetha Subramanian, MD

The announcement follows the launch of Metro ENT's newly updated website, designed to make it easier for patients to learn about the practice, understand available ENT services and connect with the office.

“This is how we think about partnership,” said Taylor Borane, CEO of National Breathe Free.“Metro ENT brings its history, physician leadership and relationships in the Dallas community. Our role is to bring additional resources, technology and infrastructure around that foundation so the practice and its care team can continue focusing on patients.”

To learn more about Metro ENT, visit Metro-ENT.com

About Metro ENT

Metro ENT is a physician-led ear, nose and throat practice serving Mesquite and surrounding Dallas-area communities. Led by Geetha Subramanian, MD, the practice provides evaluation and treatment across a broad range of sinus, allergy and general ear, nose and throat conditions.

About National Breathe Free

National Breathe Free is a network of physician-led ear, nose and throat practices supported by shared operational resources, technology and infrastructure designed to strengthen local practices and the patient experience.

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