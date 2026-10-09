Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired The Ensign Group, Inc. (“Ensign” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSG) securities between February 10, 2022 and June 18, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Ensign's business model depends on the systematic and widespread neglect of elderly people who live in its facilities, including those with needs for high levels of care; (2) Ensign's abuse and neglect includes not giving residents enough food, medical attention, or even basic toiletries as well as failing to respond to residents in clear distress, which has resulted in resident deaths; (3) Ensign uses self-reporting measures as a way to cover up that it systematically neglects patients; (4) Ensign defrauds Medicaid and Medicare by taking federal funds to help patients who need high levels of care, and then neglecting those same patients; (5) Ensign falsifies the number of hours that Certified Nursing Assistants spend with residents; (6) Ensign engages in an illegal scheme to rent the licenses of Administrators who are not generally present at, nor actually managing, its facilities; (7) Ensign materially understated the reputational and litigation exposure that comes with a dangerous, abhorrent, and illegal business model; and (8) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Ensign should contact the Firm prior to the December 7, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

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