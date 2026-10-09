How A HELOC On Your Current Home Affects A Sarasota County Second-Home Mortgage
|Requirement
|What it covers
|Enough equity after both liens
|The combined balance of the current first mortgage and the new equity loan or line must leave enough equity in the existing home
|Documented income
|Income is verified for the equity financing
|Credit that supports the second-lien program
|The borrower's credit must meet the requirements of the specific second-lien program
|A current valuation of the property
|
The lender determines the property's current value using the valuation method required by the applicable program
The Sarasota County loan still has to qualify as a second home
Using home equity for the down payment does not change how the Florida house is classified. Under Fannie Mae's guidelines, a second home is a one-unit property the borrower occupies for part of the year, can use year-round and keeps under their exclusive control. Buyers who keep a primary residence in another state and spend part of the year on Florida's Gulf Coast can fit that definition.
A house that will mainly operate as a rental is financed as an investment property, and expected rental income generally cannot be used to qualify for a second-home mortgage.
Loan size is another decision point. For 2026, the conforming loan limit for a one-unit property in Sarasota County is $832,750.
A loan amount above the applicable conforming limit generally requires jumbo or other non-conforming financing, where down payment, reserve and underwriting requirements vary by lender.
Two properties can mean two state licenses
When the loans are handled through a state-licensed nonbank mortgage company, each loan falls under the rules of the state where that property is located.
Mike Maiorano is licensed in both Florida and Michigan, allowing him to work with borrowers on mortgage transactions secured by properties in those states, subject to applicable program and licensing requirements.
"You're dealing with two houses, two loans and sometimes two states," Maiorano said. "If we map the sequence before you start, the equity line and the purchase work together instead of tripping over each other."
Planning before the Florida offer
Before settling on a down payment, a homeowner needs four numbers: how much equity can be accessed, what the new payment will be, how much cash will remain after the Florida closing and whether the Sarasota County loan will be conforming or jumbo. Running those together keeps one loan from changing the terms of the other after an offer is already in place.
Frequently Asked Questions
Question: How does a HELOC differ from a cash-out refinance on the current house?
Answer: A cash-out refinance replaces the existing first mortgage and its rate. A HELOC or home equity loan sits behind the existing first mortgage and leaves that rate in place. Which fits depends on the current loan, and BestRate Mortgage offers both and can compare each structure in the context of the Florida purchase, subject to program availability and borrower qualification.
Question: What if I'm moving to Sarasota County permanently instead of buying a second home?
Answer: Then the Florida house is a primary-residence purchase and is underwritten under different occupancy requirements.“The mortgage needs to reflect how you're actually going to use the home,” said Mike Maiorano of BestRate Mortgage.
Question: Is HELOC interest tax-deductible if the money goes toward a Florida home?
Answer: Generally not as mortgage interest. Under IRS rules, interest on a home equity loan or HELOC qualifies as deductible home mortgage interest only when the proceeds are used to buy, build or substantially improve the home that secures the loan. A HELOC on a home in another state that is used toward a Sarasota County purchase is secured by the existing home, not the one being bought. Borrowers should confirm the tax treatment of their transaction with a qualified tax professional.
Question: Does a Michigan home keep its Principal Residence Exemption after the owner buys in Sarasota County?
Answer: It can, as long as the Michigan house remains the owner's principal residence and the owner still meets Michigan's requirements. Michigan disqualifies an owner who claims a substantially similar exemption, such as Florida's homestead exemption, on property in another state, and claiming both can carry a $500 penalty. A Sarasota County second home doesn't qualify for Florida homestead, so buying one doesn't by itself mean filing a Florida claim. If the owner later makes Florida their permanent residence, they should confirm the effect on the Michigan exemption with the Michigan Department of Treasury or a qualified tax professional before filing.
Question: Which states can BestRate Mortgage handle the equity side in?
Answer: BestRate Mortgage is licensed in California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Availability of home-equity and purchase-loan programs varies by state, lender, borrower and property. For homeowners considering a second home in Sarasota County, BestRate Mortgage can compare an existing-home equity strategy with conventional or jumbo financing options available for the Florida purchase, subject to borrower qualification, program guidelines and property eligibility.
About BestRate Mortgage
BestRate Mortgage is a mortgage brokerage serving borrowers across 12 states, with a Florida office in Venice. Led by mortgage broker Mike Maiorano, NMLS #2033984, the company offers conventional, jumbo, home equity, HELOC and cash-out refinance financing along with additional residential mortgage programs.
Key markets include Sarasota and Venice, Florida; Southeast Michigan, including Macomb County, St. Clair Shores and the Grosse Pointe area; and Northern Michigan. Maiorano works with borrowers buying, owning or transitioning between homes in Michigan and Florida. Learn more at BestRate.one.
BestRate Mortgage, NMLS #1852295 | Mike Maiorano, Mortgage Broker, NMLS #2033984 | Equal Housing Opportunity. This is not a commitment to lend. All loans are subject to borrower qualification, credit approval, underwriting, program guidelines and property eligibility. Programs and availability are subject to change.CONTACT: Beyza Aydogan Zen Media...
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