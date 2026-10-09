How A HELOC On Your Current Home Affects A Sarasota County Second-Home Mortgage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A home equity loan or HELOC on a home in another state can help fund a Florida second-home down payment without replacing the first mortgage, and the new payment is counted when the Sarasota County loan is underwritten. Venice, FL, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Out-of-state homeowners buying a second home in Sarasota County can use a home equity loan or HELOC on their current house toward the Florida down payment without refinancing its first mortgage, according to BestRate Mortgage, a mortgage brokerage serving borrowers across 12 states, with a Florida office in Venice, which has published a guide to financing a second home in Sarasota County. The equity financing has to qualify on its own, the funds have to be documented, and the new payment is counted as debt when the Florida second-home mortgage is underwritten. Michigan homeowners are one group BestRate Mortgage works with on these transactions, particularly when an existing Michigan residence is part of the financing strategy. “Can you use a HELOC to help fund a Florida second-home purchase? In many cases, yes,” said Mike Maiorano, mortgage broker at BestRate Mortgage.“I work with homeowners who are evaluating whether equity in their existing residence should be part of the Florida purchase strategy. The important part is planning the whole sequence in advance so the equity financing, reserves and Florida mortgage all work together.” The HELOC creates cash and a new debt A HELOC and a home equity loan both let a homeowner borrow against equity while the existing first mortgage stays in place. A home equity loan generally pays out a lump sum on a set repayment schedule, while a HELOC is a revolving line that can be drawn as needed. For a homeowner with substantial equity and a first mortgage they want to keep, either one can fund part of a Florida purchase without refinancing the whole loan. Fannie Mae permits borrowed funds secured by real estate to be used for a down payment, closing costs and reserves when properly documented, and its guidelines require the payment on that loan to be counted as a liability when the borrower is qualified. A homeowner who takes $100,000 out for the purchase also adds a monthly payment, and that payment changes how much they qualify for on the second-home mortgage. Available equity is only one part of determining the mortgage amount for which the borrower may qualify. What the equity financing has to clear BestRate Mortgage's home equity and HELOC guidanc highlights four factors commonly evaluated when borrowing against an existing home:

Requirement What it covers Enough equity after both liens The combined balance of the current first mortgage and the new equity loan or line must leave enough equity in the existing home Documented income Income is verified for the equity financing Credit that supports the second-lien program The borrower's credit must meet the requirements of the specific second-lien program A current valuation of the property

The lender determines the property's current value using the valuation method required by the applicable program



The Sarasota County loan still has to qualify as a second home

Using home equity for the down payment does not change how the Florida house is classified. Under Fannie Mae's guidelines, a second home is a one-unit property the borrower occupies for part of the year, can use year-round and keeps under their exclusive control. Buyers who keep a primary residence in another state and spend part of the year on Florida's Gulf Coast can fit that definition.

A house that will mainly operate as a rental is financed as an investment property, and expected rental income generally cannot be used to qualify for a second-home mortgage.

Loan size is another decision point. For 2026, the conforming loan limit for a one-unit property in Sarasota County is $832,750.

A loan amount above the applicable conforming limit generally requires jumbo or other non-conforming financing, where down payment, reserve and underwriting requirements vary by lender.

Two properties can mean two state licenses

When the loans are handled through a state-licensed nonbank mortgage company, each loan falls under the rules of the state where that property is located.

Mike Maiorano is licensed in both Florida and Michigan, allowing him to work with borrowers on mortgage transactions secured by properties in those states, subject to applicable program and licensing requirements.

"You're dealing with two houses, two loans and sometimes two states," Maiorano said. "If we map the sequence before you start, the equity line and the purchase work together instead of tripping over each other."

Planning before the Florida offer

Before settling on a down payment, a homeowner needs four numbers: how much equity can be accessed, what the new payment will be, how much cash will remain after the Florida closing and whether the Sarasota County loan will be conforming or jumbo. Running those together keeps one loan from changing the terms of the other after an offer is already in place.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: How does a HELOC differ from a cash-out refinance on the current house?



Answer: A cash-out refinance replaces the existing first mortgage and its rate. A HELOC or home equity loan sits behind the existing first mortgage and leaves that rate in place. Which fits depends on the current loan, and BestRate Mortgage offers both and can compare each structure in the context of the Florida purchase, subject to program availability and borrower qualification.

Question: What if I'm moving to Sarasota County permanently instead of buying a second home?



Answer: Then the Florida house is a primary-residence purchase and is underwritten under different occupancy requirements.“The mortgage needs to reflect how you're actually going to use the home,” said Mike Maiorano of BestRate Mortgage.

Question: Is HELOC interest tax-deductible if the money goes toward a Florida home?



Answer: Generally not as mortgage interest. Under IRS rules, interest on a home equity loan or HELOC qualifies as deductible home mortgage interest only when the proceeds are used to buy, build or substantially improve the home that secures the loan. A HELOC on a home in another state that is used toward a Sarasota County purchase is secured by the existing home, not the one being bought. Borrowers should confirm the tax treatment of their transaction with a qualified tax professional.

Question: Does a Michigan home keep its Principal Residence Exemption after the owner buys in Sarasota County?



Answer: It can, as long as the Michigan house remains the owner's principal residence and the owner still meets Michigan's requirements. Michigan disqualifies an owner who claims a substantially similar exemption, such as Florida's homestead exemption, on property in another state, and claiming both can carry a $500 penalty. A Sarasota County second home doesn't qualify for Florida homestead, so buying one doesn't by itself mean filing a Florida claim. If the owner later makes Florida their permanent residence, they should confirm the effect on the Michigan exemption with the Michigan Department of Treasury or a qualified tax professional before filing.

Question: Which states can BestRate Mortgage handle the equity side in?



Answer: BestRate Mortgage is licensed in California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Availability of home-equity and purchase-loan programs varies by state, lender, borrower and property. For homeowners considering a second home in Sarasota County, BestRate Mortgage can compare an existing-home equity strategy with conventional or jumbo financing options available for the Florida purchase, subject to borrower qualification, program guidelines and property eligibility.

About BestRate Mortgage

BestRate Mortgage is a mortgage brokerage serving borrowers across 12 states, with a Florida office in Venice. Led by mortgage broker Mike Maiorano, NMLS #2033984, the company offers conventional, jumbo, home equity, HELOC and cash-out refinance financing along with additional residential mortgage programs.

Key markets include Sarasota and Venice, Florida; Southeast Michigan, including Macomb County, St. Clair Shores and the Grosse Pointe area; and Northern Michigan. Maiorano works with borrowers buying, owning or transitioning between homes in Michigan and Florida. Learn more at BestRate.one.

BestRate Mortgage, NMLS #1852295 | Mike Maiorano, Mortgage Broker, NMLS #2033984 | Equal Housing Opportunity. This is not a commitment to lend. All loans are subject to borrower qualification, credit approval, underwriting, program guidelines and property eligibility. Programs and availability are subject to change.

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