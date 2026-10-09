BSUM Launches Haihtuva, A Due Diligence Data Room That Reads Files Without Uploading Them

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BSUM (Biotech Start-Up Management Oy Ltd) today announced the launch of "Haihtuva", an AI-native due-diligence room built for investments and M&A dealmaking. The product opens its first paid pilots today.Most data rooms in use today are legacy virtual data rooms (VDRs) with AI features added on top of document-indexing systems built years ago. Haihtuva was designed the other way round: built from the ground up as an AI-native VDR, giving both sides of an investment round or M&A deal a real AI-driven experience, not just search or summarization. For sellers, it runs readiness checks and gap analysis against their own data room. For buyers, it automates document-level risk flagging and question-and-answer workflows.Two features set Haihtuva apart on confidentiality. First, documents are never uploaded to Haihtuva: the platform reads them on demand, read-only, directly from the seller's or target company's own repository. Second, the buyer or investor chooses which AI model and training data run against those documents. All processing takes place in the volatile memory of confidential, attested computing environments and is cleared the moment the work is done - the source of the product's name: "haihtuva" is Finnish for volatile, or vanishing. BSUM has filed patent applications covering this processing approach."We wanted to make transactions possible without the client's files ever being uploaded outside their own organization. Files are only read when needed and instantly vaporized from the volatile memory of the server after use. The buyer also gets to choose which AI they run against those files. Most data rooms today look like someone built them with duct tape and a bit of wire - we wanted AI built into the room from day one, not taped onto a twenty-year-old document index," said Juhani Lahdenperä, co-founder of BSUM.Haihtuva also includes every standard VDR function deal teams already expect - granular read-permission settings, usage reporting, and the option to use traditional human review for teams who want it.Haihtuva is built by the BSUM team, drawing on more than 25 years of hands-on life science due-diligence experience. The product is now open for its first paid pilots at .About BSUMBiotech Start-Up Management Ltd (BSUM) is a life science due-diligence and advisory firm supporting start-ups, investors and companies through the biotech business lifecycle. Business ID 2574531-6.Media contactJuhani Lahdenperä · BSUM / Haihtuva

Juhani Lahdenperä

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BSUM Launches Haihtuva, a Due Diligence Data Room That Reads Files Without Uploading Them News Provided By Biotech Start-Up Management Oy October 09, 2026, 17:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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