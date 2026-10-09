Zuar Portal 1.21 Turns AI Prototypes Into Branded Client Dashboards And Applications

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Build with Claude or Codex and deploy into Zuar Portal with existing governance and access controls.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zuar today announced Zuar Portal 1.21, enabling teams to build with Claude or Codex and deploy dashboards and applications into Zuar Portal environments. Available today, the release helps organizations turn AI prototypes into branded, governed experiences for clients, partners, and employees. The release gives teams a bring your own agent approach to turning AI prototypes into branded, governed production dashboards and applications within Zuar's Data Experience Platform.Anthropic's introduction of Claude Dashboards reflects a growing shift toward creating analytics through conversation. Productizing those AI-generated artifacts combines the speed of AI with the governance, security, and richer user experience of an established data platform. Zuar Portal 1.21 gives organizations a practical next step: bringing AI-assisted development into the platform where they deliver tailored data experiences to their users.The new Portal MCP integration enables administrators to connect Claude or Codex to work directly in their Portal environment, using plain-English instructions to build, refine, and validate dashboards and applications. Organizations can develop new experiences and improve existing ones while retaining Portal's access controls and branding.“Since we first released Zuar Portal in 2017, our focus has been helping teams turn ideas into working experiences faster,” said Whitney Myers, CEO of Zuar.“Back then, that meant bringing months of development down to weeks. Today, we're seeing teams accomplish in minutes what once required weeks of work. What thrills me is the creative momentum that unlocks: builders can spend more time executing and refining their vision because the groundwork no longer stands in their way.”Build and refine client experiences through conversationTeams can use Claude or Codex to explore connected data, create pages and visualizations, and refine layouts, themes, and interactive filters. The same workflow supports updates to existing applications, helping teams respond as client needs and business requirements change.For organizations delivering client-facing analytics, this combines the speed of AI-assisted development with an established environment for managing access and presenting content under their own brand.“Moving from a prototype to a production application usually grinds to a halt around the hardest engineering steps: data modeling, secure access, backend wiring, and custom front-end development,” said Greg Rossi, Vice President of Customer Success at Zuar.“With Portal MCP, we've completed implementations in a day that previously would have taken weeks or months. We've repeatedly built working database write-back forms in under an hour through plain-English instructions. That gives teams more room to focus on user experience and rapid iteration.”Existing controls support AI assisted developmentThe integration operates with the connected administrator's permissions and uses the same permissions model as the Portal interface. Content changes are validated before they are saved, and built-in change tracking and undo capabilities help teams review and recover from edits as they iterate.Additional operational and security improvementsPortal 1.21 also adds browser-based backup and restore, administrator API key management, group-specific navigation links, and enhanced authentication protections. These improvements help organizations manage and maintain the environments where their dashboards and applications run.AvailabilityZuar Portal 1.21 is available today. The Portal MCP integration requires Portal 1.21.0 or later and administrator access. Claude Code connects through Zuar's zportal plugin; Codex connects through the downloadable command-line tool provided with the integration. For more information or to discuss upgrading an existing Portal environment, visit zuar or contact Zuar.About ZuarZuar helps organizations turn data into experiences people can use. Its Data Experience Platform brings together Zuar Runner for data integration and preparation, Zuar Portal for delivering tailored analytics and applications, and AI capabilities that help teams interact with data and build new experiences. Zuar supports organizations creating data experiences for employees, customers, and partners.

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Zuar Portal 1.21 Turns AI Prototypes into Branded Client Dashboards and Applications News Provided By Zuar October 09, 2026, 17:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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