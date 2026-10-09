MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Booking, payments, client care and Mocha AI assistance come together in a platform built around spray-tan businesses.

LOOMIS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bronzly is making its case to U.S. artists and studio owners searching for the best spray tan software: a booking and business platform designed around the work behind every tan. From online booking and client records to mobile scheduling and studio operations, Bronzly connects the tools professionals use throughout the appointment journey.For owners comparing the best booking software, the details matter. A mobile artist needs to account for travel. A studio needs to coordinate its team. Client care continues after the appointment, including prep, rinse guidance and follow-up. Bronzly brings spray-tan-specific workflows into one platform, with different capabilities available across Solo, Pro and Studio plans.For businesses evaluating an AI-driven booking platform, Bronzly pairs booking and workflow tools with Mocha, its in-app AI assistant. Mocha provides guidance using studio context and prepares supported work for the owner's review. That gives the AI a concrete role alongside the calendar, client records and daily business tools.Bronzly's case rests on practical capabilities: core booking and checkout, client-management tools, route optimization, rinse reminders and team scheduling. The published plan comparison shows which tools are included at each level so owners can choose according to how their business operates.Professionals can start with a 30-day Solo trial with no credit card required. Solo includes core booking and checkout, unlimited services and bookings, Google Calendar sync, and sales and deposit reporting. Pro adds features including route optimization, rinse reminders, CRM and QuickBooks exports. Studio supports growing teams with multi-artist scheduling, roles, messaging and artist reporting. Mocha availability and other feature limits depend on the applicable plan.After the trial, monthly subscriptions are US$19 for Solo, US$39 for Pro and US$69 for Studio when billing is added. Platform fees and separate payment-processing fees apply. The free trial includes Solo features.Artists and studio owners can explore Bronzly's software and trial, and compare current inclusions and fees at bronzly/pricing.About BronzlyBronzly provides booking and business software for spray-tan professionals, including independent artists, mobile operators and studio teams. Its tools connect appointments, payments, client care, scheduling and in-app AI assistance. Product information and current availability are published at bronzly.

Jason Bamberg

Bronzly

+1 916-834-7774

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Bronzly Makes Its Case for the Best Spray Tan Software in the U.S. News Provided By Bamberg Digital October 09, 2026, 17:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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