Why Are Some Schools Open On Columbus Day?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If Columbus Day is a federal holiday, why do some children still have to go to school? It's a reasonable question, especially for parents who have the day off while their children are expected to attend classes. In 2026, Columbus Day falls on Monday, October 12, and it is also recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day in many communities. However, unlike federal government offices, public schools aren't automatically required to close for federal holidays. Whether your child has a three-day weekend depends largely on state requirements and the calendar adopted by your local school district.

Why Columbus Day Doesn't Mean Every School Is Closed

According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Columbus Day is an official federal holiday observed on the second Monday in October. That designation generally gives eligible federal employees a paid holiday, but it doesn't automatically extend to teachers, students, or other state and local employees. Public schools operate under state education laws and locally approved academic calendars, which means holiday schedules can vary considerably. One district may close for Columbus Day, while another holds regular classes or schedules a professional development day for teachers. That's why families shouldn't assume that a federal holiday automatically means their children will be home.

Federal Holidays and School Holidays Follow Different Rules

The distinction between federal and state authority explains much of the confusion surrounding Columbus Day school schedules. Federal law establishes holidays for federal employees, but states have their own rules governing public education and school calendars. For example, the Maryland State Department of Education explains that local school systems develop calendars within state requirements governing instructional days and holidays. Districts must balance those requirements with teacher workdays, vacations, and other scheduling considerations. As a result, even neighboring school districts can sometimes have different plans for the same holiday.

Some Communities Recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day Instead

Another reason Columbus Day schedules differ is that communities don't all recognize the holiday in the same way. Several states and local governments observe Indigenous Peoples' Day, Native American Day, or another alternative intended to recognize Indigenous history and contributions. Maine, Vermont, Minnesota, and New Mexico are among the states that have adopted Indigenous Peoples' Day in place of Columbus Day for state observances. South Dakota recognizes Native American Day, while Hawaii observes Discoverers' Day in October. However, changing the name or purpose of the observance doesn't necessarily determine whether students receive a day off, since school calendar decisions still depend on applicable state and local policies.

Why Some Schools Choose to Hold Classes

School districts must meet instructional requirements while accommodating holidays, teacher training, weather-related closures, and scheduled breaks. Some districts choose to remain open on Columbus Day because they allocate days off elsewhere in the academic year. Others may incorporate lessons about Indigenous history and culture into the regular school day rather than closing entirely. Districts can also schedule staff development days, allowing students to stay home while teachers attend training. The important distinction is that the decision generally reflects an approved academic calendar rather than a last-minute choice about whether to recognize the holiday.

A School Closure Can Create Unexpected Childcare Expenses

For working parents, an unexpected school closure can become a financial problem even when the holiday itself doesn't involve much spending. If a child needs supervision while a parent works, families may need to arrange paid childcare, ask relatives for help, or use a vacation day. For example, paying $75 for one day of childcare for two children would create an expense that wasn't necessarily included in the monthly household budget. Parents who don't receive paid time off could face an even larger financial impact if they must miss a shift. Checking the school calendar early can help families avoid last-minute arrangements that put unnecessary pressure on their finances.

How to Find Out Whether Your School Is Open October 12

The most reliable source is your school district's official 2026-2027 academic calendar. Most districts publish calendars online showing holidays, teacher workdays, early-release dates, and scheduled breaks. Look specifically for Monday, October 12, 2026, because the date may appear under Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples' Day, or another local designation. If the calendar isn't clear, contact your child's school directly rather than relying on a neighboring district's schedule or a general holiday website. Families should also confirm whether after-school programs, school transportation, and childcare services will operate normally if classes are canceled.

Don't Assume Every Federal Holiday Works the Same Way

Columbus Day is a useful reminder that federal holidays don't automatically determine when public schools close. The same principle applies to other holidays, including Veterans Day, when school schedules can also differ across districts. Parents should check the full academic calendar at the beginning of the school year rather than assuming every government holiday creates a long weekend. Planning ahead can make it easier to coordinate work schedules, arrange childcare, and avoid unnecessary expenses. Whether your district observes Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples' Day, or holds regular classes, knowing the schedule beforehand is what matters most.

Does your child's school close for Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day, or is October 12 a regular school day in your district? Share your experience in the comments.