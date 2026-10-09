HDHP Vs. PPO: Which Health Plan Actually Costs You Less In 2027?

(MENAFN- Thousandaire) > Open enrollment packets are built to be skimmed. Four plan names, a grid of deductibles, a premium per paycheck, and a deadline. Most people pick whatever they had last year, or whichever premium looks smallest. No judgement. There's a better way, and it takes about 15 minutes. You don't need to know which plan is“best.” You need one formula, your employer's real numbers, and an honest guess about next year. Below we'll decode the plan types, give you the formula, and run it through five common situations so you can see which plan wins for each, and by how much. The four plan types, in plain English Every plan is defined by a few numbers. The premium is what you pay per paycheck just to be covered. The deductible is what you pay for care before the plan starts sharing costs. Coinsurance is your share after that (often 20%). The out-of-pocket maximum is the most you can pay for covered in-network care in a year, after which the plan pays 100%. The plan names mostly describe the network, meaning which doctors you can see: HMO. In-network care only, and you usually need a referral from your primary care doctor to see a specialist. Typically the cheapest premiums. EPO. In-network only, but usually no referral needed. PPO. Covers out-of-network care too, at a higher cost to you. The most flexible, and usually the most expensive premiums. HDHP. This one is different. It describes the cost structure, not the network. A high-deductible plan can run on a PPO or HMO network. What makes it special: it's the only plan type that lets you open a Health Savings Account (HSA). Oh, yeah. Daddy like. For 2027, a plan counts as an HDHP if its deductible is at least $1,750 for self-only coverage or $3,500 for family coverage, and its out-of-pocket maximum is no more than $8,700 self-only or $17,400 family. So the real decision most people face is this: a lower-deductible plan with higher premiums, or an HDHP with lower premiums and an HSA attached. Why the HSA changes the math An HSA is the most tax-favored account available. Money goes in before tax, grows tax-free, and comes out tax-free for qualified medical expenses. When you contribute through payroll, you also skip Social Security and Medicare taxes on that money. Some states, including California and New Jersey, don't follow the federal treatment. For 2027 you can contribute up to $4,500 with self-only coverage or $9,000 with family coverage, and that cap includes anything your employer puts in. One honest correction to the usual HSA pitch: PPO enrollees aren't shut out of tax savings. Most employers offer a health FSA, which also lets you pay predictable medical costs with pre-tax money, up to an annual limit. The catch is that FSA money is mostly use-it-or-lose-it. You can't pair a regular FSA with an HSA, though a limited-purpose FSA for dental and vision is allowed. The formula to rule them all Here's the whole decision: Your real yearly cost = premiums + what you expect to pay for care − tax savings − employer HSA money Then run it a second time for the worst case: swap“what you expect to pay” for the out-of-pocket maximum. The first number tells you which plan is cheaper in a normal year. The second tells you how bad a bad year gets. The two plans we'll compare To show the math, we'll use one illustrative employer offering a PPO and an HDHP. Your employer's numbers will be different, so treat these as a worked example, not a benchmark.

PPO (self) HDHP (self) PPO (family) HDHP (family) Your annual premium $1,500 $900 $4,800 $3,000 Deductible $500 $2,000 $1,000 $4,000 Coinsurance after deductible 20% 20% 20% 20% Out-of-pocket max $3,000 $5,000 $6,000 $10,000 Employer HSA contribution none $500 none $1,000

We assume a combined tax rate of about 20% on pre-tax contributions (a 12% federal bracket plus 7.65% payroll tax) unless noted. HSA and FSA users contribute enough to cover their expected costs. To keep it simple, we model every cost as deductible plus coinsurance; real plans add copays, which can favor the PPO for frequent doctor visits and prescriptions.

Five situations, run through the formula

1. Healthy single, a few visits a year. About $800 of care.

PPO: $1,500 premium + $560 out of pocket = $2,060 HDHP: $900 premium + $800 out of pocket − $500 employer money − $60 tax savings = $1,140

HDHP wins by about $920. With little care, you're mostly comparing premiums, and the employer's HSA money is pure upside.

2. Couple having a baby next year. We assume family coverage for the year and about $17,000 of care for prenatal visits, delivery, and routine costs. Adding a newborn is a qualifying life event that lets you change coverage mid-year.

PPO with an FSA: $4,800 + $4,200 out of pocket − $680 tax savings = $8,320 HDHP: $3,000 + $6,600 out of pocket − $1,000 employer money − $1,120 tax savings = $7,480

HDHP wins by about $840, but it asks more of you. You'll pay $6,600 in care costs during the year instead of $4,200, so you need that cash available, either in the HSA or in savings. Also check whether your family deductible is“embedded” (each person has their own smaller deductible) or not; it changes when coverage kicks in.

3. Family with an ongoing condition. Regular specialist visits and prescriptions, about $9,000 a year.

PPO with an FSA: $4,800 + $2,600 − $520 = $6,880 HDHP: $3,000 + $5,000 − $1,000 − $800 = $6,200

HDHP wins by about $680, and this is the closest call that could flip. If your PPO covers prescriptions with flat copays before the deductible, the PPO's real cost drops and it may win. Price your actual medications under both plans before deciding.

4. A planned surgery. Single coverage, about $30,000 of care. Both plans hit their out-of-pocket max.

PPO with an FSA: $1,500 + $3,000 − $600 = $3,900 HDHP: $900 + $5,000 − $500 − $800 = $4,600

PPO wins by about $700. When you know you'll hit the max, the plan with the lower max usually wins, because the HDHP's premium savings can't cover the $2,000 gap in out-of-pocket limits.

5. Higher earner who maxes the HSA. Single, about $1,500 of care, in the 24% federal bracket, for a combined rate of about 31.65%. Contributes $4,000 so that, with the employer's $500, the account hits the $4,500 limit.

PPO: $1,500 + $700 = $2,200 HDHP: $900 + $1,500 − $500 − $1,266 tax savings = $634

HDHP wins by about $1,566 this year, and the long-term edge is bigger. Whatever you don't spend stays invested and grows tax-free. Some savers pay small medical bills out of pocket, keep the receipts, and reimburse themselves years later, since there's no deadline for qualified reimbursements. After 65, non-medical withdrawals are taxed as income without a penalty, much like a traditional IRA.

Situation Likely winner By about What could flip it Healthy single HDHP $920 A very small premium gap Baby on the way HDHP $840 Not enough cash to cover the higher deductible Ongoing condition HDHP (close) $680 PPO copays on prescriptions Planned surgery PPO $700 A bigger premium gap or employer HSA money Higher earner maxing HSA HDHP $1,566+ Almost nothing

The scorecard

Notice the pattern. In this example, the HDHP's worst case costs only $900 more than the PPO's for single coverage, and $1,200 more for family. That's the gap in out-of-pocket maximums minus the premium savings and employer money. That one number is your real risk. If you can absorb it, the HDHP usually comes out ahead.

Your move before the deadlinePremiums per paycheck (multiply to a year), deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums, and the employer HSA contribution, for each plan.Start from last year's claims, then add anything you know is coming: a baby, a procedure, a new prescription.Once for your expected year, once with the out-of-pocket max.If you can cover the HDHP's worst case without debt, the lower premiums and HSA usually win.so you get the payroll-tax savings too, and set the contribution before enrollment closes.

The cheapest plan isn't the one with the smallest premium or the smallest deductible. It's the one with the smallest total, and now you can calculate it.

Sources: IRS Revenue Procedure 2026-24 (2027 HSA and HDHP limits); IRS Publication 969, Health Savings Accounts and Other Tax-Favored Health Plans; IRS Publication 15-B, Employer's Tax Guide to Fringe Benefits; HealthCare glossary (plan types, deductible, out-of-pocket maximum, qualifying life events).

This article is for educational purposes and isn't individualized financial, tax, or insurance advice. Limits and rules referenced here were last reviewed October 2026.

Thousandaire Editorial Team

The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype