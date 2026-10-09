HDHP Vs. PPO: Which Health Plan Actually Costs You Less In 2027?
|PPO (self)
|HDHP (self)
|PPO (family)
|HDHP (family)
|Your annual premium
|$1,500
|$900
|$4,800
|$3,000
|Deductible
|$500
|$2,000
|$1,000
|$4,000
|Coinsurance after deductible
|20%
|20%
|20%
|20%
|Out-of-pocket max
|$3,000
|$5,000
|$6,000
|$10,000
|Employer HSA contribution
|none
|$500
|none
|$1,000
We assume a combined tax rate of about 20% on pre-tax contributions (a 12% federal bracket plus 7.65% payroll tax) unless noted. HSA and FSA users contribute enough to cover their expected costs. To keep it simple, we model every cost as deductible plus coinsurance; real plans add copays, which can favor the PPO for frequent doctor visits and prescriptions.Five situations, run through the formula
1. Healthy single, a few visits a year. About $800 of care.
-
PPO: $1,500 premium + $560 out of pocket = $2,060
HDHP: $900 premium + $800 out of pocket − $500 employer money − $60 tax savings = $1,140
HDHP wins by about $920. With little care, you're mostly comparing premiums, and the employer's HSA money is pure upside.
2. Couple having a baby next year. We assume family coverage for the year and about $17,000 of care for prenatal visits, delivery, and routine costs. Adding a newborn is a qualifying life event that lets you change coverage mid-year.
-
PPO with an FSA: $4,800 + $4,200 out of pocket − $680 tax savings = $8,320
HDHP: $3,000 + $6,600 out of pocket − $1,000 employer money − $1,120 tax savings = $7,480
HDHP wins by about $840, but it asks more of you. You'll pay $6,600 in care costs during the year instead of $4,200, so you need that cash available, either in the HSA or in savings. Also check whether your family deductible is“embedded” (each person has their own smaller deductible) or not; it changes when coverage kicks in.
3. Family with an ongoing condition. Regular specialist visits and prescriptions, about $9,000 a year.
-
PPO with an FSA: $4,800 + $2,600 − $520 = $6,880
HDHP: $3,000 + $5,000 − $1,000 − $800 = $6,200
HDHP wins by about $680, and this is the closest call that could flip. If your PPO covers prescriptions with flat copays before the deductible, the PPO's real cost drops and it may win. Price your actual medications under both plans before deciding.
4. A planned surgery. Single coverage, about $30,000 of care. Both plans hit their out-of-pocket max.
-
PPO with an FSA: $1,500 + $3,000 − $600 = $3,900
HDHP: $900 + $5,000 − $500 − $800 = $4,600
PPO wins by about $700. When you know you'll hit the max, the plan with the lower max usually wins, because the HDHP's premium savings can't cover the $2,000 gap in out-of-pocket limits.
5. Higher earner who maxes the HSA. Single, about $1,500 of care, in the 24% federal bracket, for a combined rate of about 31.65%. Contributes $4,000 so that, with the employer's $500, the account hits the $4,500 limit.
-
PPO: $1,500 + $700 = $2,200
HDHP: $900 + $1,500 − $500 − $1,266 tax savings = $634
HDHP wins by about $1,566 this year, and the long-term edge is bigger. Whatever you don't spend stays invested and grows tax-free. Some savers pay small medical bills out of pocket, keep the receipts, and reimburse themselves years later, since there's no deadline for qualified reimbursements. After 65, non-medical withdrawals are taxed as income without a penalty, much like a traditional IRA.The scorecard
|Situation
|Likely winner
|By about
|What could flip it
|Healthy single
|HDHP
|$920
|A very small premium gap
|Baby on the way
|HDHP
|$840
|Not enough cash to cover the higher deductible
|Ongoing condition
|HDHP (close)
|$680
|PPO copays on prescriptions
|Planned surgery
|PPO
|$700
|A bigger premium gap or employer HSA money
|Higher earner maxing HSA
|HDHP
|$1,566+
|Almost nothing
Notice the pattern. In this example, the HDHP's worst case costs only $900 more than the PPO's for single coverage, and $1,200 more for family. That's the gap in out-of-pocket maximums minus the premium savings and employer money. That one number is your real risk. If you can absorb it, the HDHP usually comes out ahead.Your move before the deadline Pull your actual numbers. Premiums per paycheck (multiply to a year), deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums, and the employer HSA contribution, for each plan. Estimate next year honestly. Start from last year's claims, then add anything you know is coming: a baby, a procedure, a new prescription. Run the formula twice per plan. Once for your expected year, once with the out-of-pocket max. Check the worst-case gap against your emergency fund. If you can cover the HDHP's worst case without debt, the lower premiums and HSA usually win. If you pick the HDHP, fund the HSA through payroll so you get the payroll-tax savings too, and set the contribution before enrollment closes.
The cheapest plan isn't the one with the smallest premium or the smallest deductible. It's the one with the smallest total, and now you can calculate it.
Sources: IRS Revenue Procedure 2026-24 (2027 HSA and HDHP limits); IRS Publication 969, Health Savings Accounts and Other Tax-Favored Health Plans; IRS Publication 15-B, Employer's Tax Guide to Fringe Benefits; HealthCare glossary (plan types, deductible, out-of-pocket maximum, qualifying life events).
This article is for educational purposes and isn't individualized financial, tax, or insurance advice. Limits and rules referenced here were last reviewed October 2026.Thousandaire Editorial Team
The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype
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