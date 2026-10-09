Your Paycheck Stops On Retirement Day - Which Account Should Pay The Bills First?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A retirement withdrawal strategy involves more than choosing the account with the largest balance. Taxes, Social Security and required distributions can all influence which account should fund spending first – Shutterstock

Retirement can create a strange money problem: the bills arrive exactly as usual, but the paycheck that handled them disappears. Suddenly, someone has to decide whether the mortgage, groceries, utilities and insurance should come from a bank account, brokerage account, traditional IRA, 401(k) or Roth IRA.

That choice can affect more than this month's cash flow. A withdrawal from a traditional retirement account generally adds taxable income, while a qualified Roth IRA withdrawal generally does not. The account that looks like the easiest source of cash today may create a less pleasant tax bill later.

The first retirement paycheck should not come from whichever account happens to have the biggest balance.

Give Cash a Job Before Raiding Investments

A retiree does not need to turn every account into a monthly ATM. Keeping a cash reserve for near-term expenses can prevent an awkward situation where the stock market drops and the electric bill still arrives on Tuesday. That reserve might hold several months of planned spending, depending on the household's income, expenses and comfort with market swings. Money earmarked for upcoming bills generally does not need to chase investment returns. Its job is simpler: pay for things.

This approach also gives the other accounts breathing room. If the market tumbles shortly after retirement, a cash reserve can cover expenses without forcing an investor to sell investments during the decline. That does not make cash automatically superior, though. Large cash balances can lose purchasing power over time, so the reserve needs a purpose and a reasonable size.

Taxable Money Often Makes a Useful First Stop

For someone with a brokerage account containing investments outside retirement plans, those assets can offer considerable flexibility. Selling an investment can create a capital gain or loss, rather than automatically turning the entire withdrawal into ordinary income. The actual tax result depends on the investment's cost basis, holding period and other tax circumstances.

That flexibility can make taxable assets useful during the early retirement years, particularly before required minimum distributions begin. Traditional IRAs generally require RMDs starting at age 73, while Roth IRAs do not require lifetime RMDs for the original owner.

But“use taxable first” should not become a retirement commandment. A retiree with unusually low taxable income in a particular year might benefit from taking some money from a traditional IRA instead. Tax brackets, deductions, other income and future RMDs can change the calculation.

Traditional Accounts Can Be More Useful Before RMDs Arrive

Traditional 401(k)s and IRAs often create the most obvious retirement-income dilemma. The contributions may have received favorable tax treatment earlier, but withdrawals generally enter taxable income later. That does not make these accounts bad places to spend. It means the timing deserves attention.

Suppose retirement arrives at 62, but Social Security has not started yet. A household might have several years with less taxable income than it expects later in retirement. Pulling some money from a traditional account during those years could fill part of the income gap and potentially reduce the size of future traditional-account balances.

There is another reason to watch those balances. Once RMDs begin, the IRS generally requires annual withdrawals from traditional IRAs and many employer retirement plans. A retiree cannot simply decide to leave every dollar untouched because the account happens to be performing nicely.

Roth Money Has a Different Job

Roth assets can look almost too attractive to spend. Qualified Roth IRA distributions generally avoid federal income tax, provided the applicable requirements are met, including the five-year rule and age requirement for a typical retirement distribution.

That tax treatment gives Roth money unusual flexibility. A retiree might preserve some of it for later years, large unexpected expenses or heirs rather than automatically using it for every grocery run.

There is also a tax-planning reason to keep some Roth money available. Because qualified Roth IRA withdrawals generally do not add to taxable income, they can provide another source of spending money when taking additional taxable income would push the household into an unwanted tax situation.

That does not mean“never touch the Roth.” A carefully planned Roth withdrawal can be exactly what a retirement plan needs. The mistake involves treating the Roth as either sacred money or universally superior spending money.

Social Security Changes the Calculation

The arrival of Social Security can change which account should pay the bills. A household that initially needed $5,000 a month from savings might need substantially less once Social Security begins.

Taxes can complicate the picture further. The IRS says the taxable portion of Social Security benefits depends partly on half of the benefits plus other income, including tax-exempt interest. Depending on that calculation, additional income from retirement accounts can affect how much of the Social Security benefit becomes taxable.

That makes retirement income less like a simple bucket-draining exercise and more like coordinating several faucets. Turning one faucet up can change what happens with another.

The Best Withdrawal Order Can Change Every Year

There is no universal rule that says every retiree should empty a brokerage account before touching an IRA, then save the Roth for last. The better approach checks the household's expected spending, taxable income, account balances, Social Security timing, RMD schedule and investment needs each year.

A retiree might use cash and taxable investments in one year, draw more heavily from a traditional IRA in another, and use Roth money later. Another household with different income, tax brackets and account types could reasonably make different choices.

Which account do you think makes the most sense to tap first in retirement: cash savings, a taxable brokerage account, a traditional IRA or a Roth IRA?