One Child Is Successful And One Is Struggling - Should Parents Leave Them Equal Inheritances?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Equal inheritances may look fair on paper, but different children can experience the same inheritance very differently depending on their finances, assets, and family history – Shutterstock

Parents often treat equal inheritances as the cleanest possible solution. Split everything 50/50, sign the paperwork, and let the children sort out the rest.

Except families rarely fit neatly into two identical columns.

One adult child may have a thriving career, substantial savings, and a house that could double as a small museum of expensive appliances. Another may struggle with rent, debt, inconsistent work, or a financial setback that never quite stopped snowballing.

There is no universal right answer. Equal treatment can protect family relationships, but unequal inheritances can also make sense. The harder part involves deciding whether“fair” means giving each child the same amount or giving each child something that reflects the family's circumstances.

Equal Does Not Always Mean Fair

A 50/50 inheritance has one obvious advantage: nobody has to calculate who deserves more. Parents do not need to assign dollar values to career success, financial mistakes, sacrifices, health problems, or decades of sibling history. Each child receives the same share, which can make the estate plan easier to explain and administer. It also removes some ammunition from future arguments about favoritism.

That simplicity carries real value. Money can turn old family disagreements into archaeological digs, with everyone suddenly producing evidence from 1987. An equal split gives parents a straightforward answer if one child asks why the other received more.

Still, equal amounts can produce very different outcomes. A $300,000 inheritance might feel like a useful cushion to one child and a dramatic financial lifeline to another. Parents may reasonably care about that difference, especially if the struggling child faces housing instability or substantial debt.

Parents Need To Separate Help From Rescue

A struggling child can create a powerful emotional pull. Parents may want to leave that child more because they know the money could change the person's life. That instinct deserves careful examination. An inheritance can provide breathing room, but it cannot guarantee that someone will make better financial decisions afterward. If the child repeatedly burns through money, a larger inheritance may simply create a larger version of the same problem.

Parents also should consider what“struggling” actually means. Someone earning less than a sibling may still save diligently and live within their means. Another person may earn plenty but spend recklessly. Income alone provides a poor measure of financial responsibility.

A better estate conversation focuses on circumstances and behavior. Parents can ask whether additional money would address a genuine need, preserve stability, support a long-term goal, or simply postpone the next financial crisis.

Past Gifts Can Change The Equation

The inheritance itself may not tell the whole story. Suppose parents helped one child buy a first home years ago. Perhaps they paid tuition for another child, contributed to a business, covered medical expenses, or provided repeated financial assistance during difficult periods. Those transfers can make an eventual equal inheritance economically unequal.

Parents should therefore look backward before deciding how to divide an estate. A simple record of major gifts, loans, and financial assistance can reveal whether the children have already received substantially different amounts.

That does not mean parents must demand perfect mathematical symmetry. Family life does not operate like a corporate ledger. A child who received help during a genuine crisis may not need to“pay it back” through a smaller inheritance.

The point involves making the decision consciously rather than discovering after a parent's death that one sibling received years of financial support that nobody included in the estate-planning discussion.

Unequal Shares Can Create Their Own Headaches

Leaving the struggling child more money may feel compassionate. It can also create resentment. The successful sibling might view the decision as punishment for being responsible. That reaction may seem unfair to the parents, but the emotional response can still affect the family. If parents choose unequal inheritances, they should recognize that the numbers could become part of the siblings' relationship long after the estate closes.

Parents also should not assume they can prevent every argument with a perfectly worded explanation. A letter can provide context, but it cannot control how adult children interpret a decision.

There is another practical issue: different assets create different values. Leaving one child a house and another child investments may look equal on paper but produce very different results after taxes, selling costs, maintenance, market changes, or other expenses. A simple percentage split does not automatically create equivalent economic outcomes.

Sometimes The Asset Matters More Than The Percentage

The contents of an estate can complicate an otherwise simple plan. A parent might own a home, retirement accounts, brokerage investments, a business interest, and personal property. Two children could receive equal dollar values while assuming very different risks and responsibilities. One may inherit a property that requires ongoing expenses, while the other receives liquid investments.

Parents should examine the practical consequences of each transfer. Some assets may have tax considerations, beneficiary-designation rules, or ownership issues that differ from the rest of the estate. Retirement accounts also require particular attention because beneficiary designations generally operate separately from a will.

This is one reason estate planning involves more than writing“50% to Child A, 50% to Child B.” The actual assets and legal documents need to work together.

A Third Option Can Be More Sensible

Parents do not necessarily have to choose between an identical split and a dramatically unequal one. They might divide the estate equally while making certain arrangements during their lifetimes. They could provide targeted assistance for education, housing, medical expenses, or another clearly defined need. Depending on the circumstances, they might also use a trust or other estate-planning structure to control how and when assets reach a beneficiary.

Those approaches require proper legal and tax guidance because rules vary by jurisdiction and individual circumstances. They also require more planning than simply dividing an account into two equal pieces.

For some families, however, that extra planning creates a better balance between generosity and protection. The goal becomes less about declaring a winner and more about deciding what the money should accomplish.

Fairness May Look Different From The Family Tree

Parents do not owe their children identical financial outcomes. They can choose equality, or they can make different provisions based on need, previous gifts, circumstances, or their own values.

The strongest plan usually starts with a private conversation between the parents before they involve the children. They should inventory their assets, review beneficiary designations, consider previous financial help, and discuss what they want the inheritance to accomplish. Estate-planning and tax professionals can help translate those decisions into documents that match applicable laws.

Would you leave successful and struggling children equal inheritances, or would you adjust the amounts based on their circumstances?