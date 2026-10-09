Chandrababu Naidu Betrayed Backward Classes Over Reservation: Jagan

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 9 (IANS) YSR Congress Party President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of betraying Backward Classes (BCs) on the promise of 34% reservation in local bodies.

The former Chief Minister said the Supreme Court's verdict exposed the deception.“Chandrababu Naidu, you are Mr 420 when it comes to making promises to people from every section and then cheating them,” YS Jagan said in a post on X.

“You promised 34% reservations for BCs in local bodies, lured them with that promise and betrayed them. The Supreme Court's verdict has now exposed this deception. Once again, you have been exposed as a cheater,” the YSRCP President told Chandrababu Naidu.

“Your Super Six and Super Seven promises are another deception. Cancelling the schemes people received under our government was another. Leaving nearly Rs 9,000 crore due under Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena is yet another grave betrayal,” wrote YS Jagan.

“The manifesto you issued with 143 promises is the biggest deception of all. Your promise to provide 34% reservations to BCs was another big fraud. Mr Chandrababu, apologise to the BCs at least now,” he added.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the state government plea challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court ruling that struck down 34% reservation for BCs in local body elections.

On October 1, the Andhra Pradesh High Court struck down two government orders providing 34 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections, holding that the quota breached the 50 per cent ceiling on total reservations.

The High Court observed that the aggregate reservation for all categories in local bodies should not exceed 50 per cent in accordance with the Supreme Court's guidelines.

Chief Minister Naidu had announced the enhanced quota on August 18, stating that BCs would get 34 per cent reservation in rural local bodies and 33.33 per cent in urban local bodies.