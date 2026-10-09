CJP Protest: Delhi Police Order Traffic Diversions In Central Delhi From 6 A.M. Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Delhi Police announced traffic diversions on Saturday in view of the law and order situation linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s "unauthorized" protest and advised commuters to keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.

The diversions will be enforced from 6 a.m. on Saturday depending upon prevailing situation at key intersections, including Outer Circle Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road T-Point; Round About Gol Dak Khana; Round About Patel Chowk; Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point; Round About RML Hospital and Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point, a statement said.

The traffic police advised commuters not to undertake non-essential travel, adding that traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment.

For live updates, alternate routes, and continuous traffic alerts, people can keep referring to official Delhi Traffic Police website and social media platforms, the statement added.

The other roads and surrounding stretches where the traffic police has proposed diversions include: Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram 'T' Point towards New Delhi; Dhaula Kuan Flyover; Round About Jhandewalan; Round About Panchkuian; Round About Mandi House; Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point); Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point); Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and Guru Nanak Chowk.

"Diversions are also proposed at Round About Windsor Palace; Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing Chemsford Road–Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point; Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point; Lodhi Road Flyover; Round About Neela Gumbad; Madarsa T-Point; Round About Samrat Hotel; Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg Crossing; Under Bhikaji Kama Place; Under Moti Bagh Flyover; Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point; Round About Rail Bhawan; Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing and Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road," the statement said.

The Delhi Police have also enforced internet curbs in parts of central Delhi -- around Janpath-Kartavya Path area -- in addition to the closure of 45 Delhi Metro stations that came into force from 9 p.m. on Friday till Saturday evening.

The Delhi Police have maintained that permission for the proposed CJP demonstration has been denied due to the organisers' failure to comply with legal directions and their own undertakings during an earlier protest.