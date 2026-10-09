CBI Arrests Man Absconding In Puducherry Fake Currency Case After 14 Years

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested an absconder involved in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) cases almost 14 years after he jumped bail following his arrest in Puducherry, an official on Friday.

Mohd. Ismail Sheikh was involved in using and exchanging counterfeit currency notes of Rs 1,000 denominations in Puducherry. He was apprehended during one such attempt at a fruit stall in Puducherry with FICN with a face value of Rs 19000, the CBI said.

Subsequently, FICN with a face value of Rs 1,71,500 were recovered from the guesthouse where he had been staying, the CBI said.

Sheikh was arrested in the case on January 18, 2012 and was subsequently released on bail on July 2, 2012, the CBI said.

However, after his release on bail, the accused did not appear before the court and was deliberately absconding and concealing himself with the intention of evading the process of law, the CBI said.

After more than 14 years, Sheikh was arrested on Friday after a team traced him through technical leads and sustained efforts. He will be produced before the competent court for further proceedings as per law, the CBI said.

The CBI remains committed to its goal of apprehending and bringing every perpetrator of circulating counterfeit currencies to justice and guarding the economic integrity of the nation, a statement said.

In a separate case, the CBI on Thursday busted an impersonation and cheating network operating across Delhi, Bihar, Haryana and West Bengal and arrested four key operatives, including one CGST Inspector, who undermined the integrity of public examinations for bank jobs.

The CBI had registered a First Information Report (FIR) registered on a complaint filed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), a statement said.

The CBI Special Task Branch Mumbai executed coordinated, multi-state raids and arrested four individuals who fraudulently infiltrated multiple stages of the selection process, including written examinations and interviews by physically posing as candidates, the statement added.

The imposters appeared in exams on behalf of original candidates, undermining the integrity of public examinations and depriving genuine, hardworking aspirants of their rightful opportunities, the CBI said.