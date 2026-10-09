Nagaon Bypoll Win Reflects PM Modi's Leadership: Assam CM

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday described the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s victory in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election as a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, crediting the party's development agenda for its improved electoral performance.

Addressing reporters in Guwahati after the results were announced, Sarma said the victory reflected the Prime Minister's affection for Assam and growing public support for his leadership.

“This victory is a tribute to his leadership. This victory reflects his affection for Assam and the growing public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Chief Minister said.

The BJP's Debasish Sharma won the Nagaon by-election by a margin of 1,40,257 votes, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) data.

Sharma secured 7,11,912 votes, while All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate Badruddin Ajmal received 5,71,637 votes.

Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora finished third with 1,29,136 votes.

The result marks the BJP's return to the constituency, which the Congress had won in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sarma said the BJP had secured nearly 50 per cent of the popular vote and claimed that the party had improved its traditional support base while also attracting a significant share of votes from the religious minority community.

“The importance of this seat is that it consists mainly of religious minorities. We have retained our traditional votes, improved our traditional votes and received a large chunk of votes from the religious minority community,” he said.

Attributing the outcome to the BJP's development-focused politics under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sarma said the victory was particularly significant for party workers in Assam.

He noted that the result came shortly after the BJP celebrated 25 years of what he described as the Prime Minister's uninterrupted public service.

The Chief Minister thanked the people of Assam for their support and pledged that his government and the BJP would continue working for the welfare of the state's population.

“We bow our heads with the greatest respect to the people of Assam, and we promise once again that we will work day and night, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for the welfare of our people,” Sarma said.

The BJP's recovery of Nagaon represents a setback for the Congress in a constituency it had retained in the previous two general elections.