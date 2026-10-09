In A Bid To Become Sarpanch, Man Steals Valuables Worth Rs 1.10 Crore From Female Friend's Home

A 25-year-old man from Rajasthan has been arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly stealing gold, cash and other valuables worth around Rs 1.10 crore from his female friend's house. According to police, the accused wanted to contest the sarpanch election in his village and allegedly stole the valuables to arrange money for the campaign and fund his expensive lifestyle. The accused has been identified as Gopal Jakhar, also known as Gopi, a resident of Garasani village in Jodhpur district, Rajasthan. Police have arrested him and recovered valuables worth approximately Rs 1.08 crore to Rs 1.10 crore. Further questioning is underway to determine whether any stolen items are still missing.

Items Worth Crore Stolen From The Woman's House

The theft took place at a residence in BCM Park, Nepania, under the jurisdiction of Lasudia police station in Indore. According to police, valuables kept inside a cupboard were stolen between August 10 and September 13, 2026.

The woman reported the theft, following which police launched an investigation. The initial complaint put the value of the missing items at around Rs 1.5 crore, according to report by Aaj Tak.

During the investigation, police recovered the following items from the accused:



A gold biscuit weighing approximately 630 grams

A gold chain weighing 40 grams Rs 2 lakh in cash An Apple iPhone 17

Police estimated the value of the recovered items at between Rs 1.08 crore and Rs 1.10 crore. The difference between the amount mentioned in the initial complaint and the value of the recovered valuables is yet to be clarified.

Accused Planned To Contest Sarpanch Election

According to police, Jakhar was planning to contest the sarpanch election in his village and needed money for the campaign. Investigators suspect that he knew about the gold biscuit and other valuables kept inside his female friend's cupboard.

Police allege that he stole the items to arrange funds for his electoral ambitions and meet the expenses of his lifestyle. However, these claims form part of the ongoing investigation, and the allegations against him have not been established in court.

Switched Off Phone After Alleged Theft

Police said the accused left after the alleged theft and switched off his mobile phone, making it difficult to trace him. Following the complaint, officers began searching for the missing valuables and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation eventually led police to Jakhar, who was arrested with the recovered items. He is currently being questioned in police custody.

Investigators are trying to establish whether the accused sold, transferred or concealed any of the remaining valuables. Police are also examining the circumstances of the alleged theft as part of the ongoing probe.