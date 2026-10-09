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Cell Selection Technology For Woody Plants (Based On Complex Resistance Traits)
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Forest offers consumers a technology for the cellular selection of woody plants (based on traits of complex resistance) under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and is looking for partners to conclude a technical cooperation agreement. Description Cell selection technology for woody plants, aimed at developing varieties resistant to adverse conditions and diseases, represents a significant area of focus in forestry and biotechnology.
Importance of woody plant cell selection technology:
1. Stress resistance:
- Cell selection enables the creation of plants resistant to drought, low temperatures, high soil salinity, and other abiotic stresses.
- This is particularly important given climate change and deteriorating environmental conditions.
2. Disease and pest control:
- Developing plants resistant to pathogens, fungal infections, and insect pests reduces the loss of forest resources and the need for chemical protective agents.
3. Biodiversity conservation:
- The technology allows for the preservation of rare and endangered woody plant species by adapting them to new conditions.
4. Economic benefits:
- Resistant woody plants require lower expenditures for maintenance, protection, and forest restoration.
- Forest stand productivity increases, benefiting the forestry industry.
5. Land reclamation:
- Cell selection aids in the restoration of degraded lands through the use of resistant woody plants.
Relevance of the technology:
1. Climate change:
- Global warming and extreme weather events necessitate the creation of plants capable of adapting to new conditions.
2. Forest degradation:
- The spread of diseases and pests driven by human activity requires the development of new approaches to forest protection. 3. Sustainable forestry:
- Cell selection technology is part of a sustainable forest management strategy aimed at minimizing environmental impact.
4. Innovative approaches:
- Modern cell selection methods-such as CRISPR/Cas9, genome editing, and *in vitro* cell culture-open up new possibilities for creating unique woody plant varieties.
Principles of cell selection technology:
1. Cell selection:
- Isolating woody plant cells that possess desirable traits (e.g., resistance to stress or pathogens).
2. *In vitro* cultivation:
- Growing cells under artificial conditions to produce callus tissue or regenerate whole plants.
3. Induction of resistance:
- Using chemical or physical factors to stimulate cellular resistance to stress.
4. Genetic modification:
- Introducing resistance-related genes using genetic engineering techniques.
5. Testing and selection:
- Evaluating the resistance of regenerated plants under laboratory and field conditions.
Examples of application:
- Breeding drought-resistant pine and spruce varieties for forestry.
- Creating trees resistant to fungal diseases, such as root rot.
- Developing plants for the remediation of contaminated or degraded land.
The technology developed at the Institute of Forest is based on the application of biotechnological cell selection methods for fast-growing deciduous species, aiming to select forms based on traits of complex resistance. Based on an assessment of the morphogenetic potential and physiological-biochemical parameters of "in vitro" plants under simulated stress conditions mimicking water deficit, soil salinity, or contamination with petroleum products clones are selected that show promise as source material for forest breeding and the production of planting stock for afforestation.
This information is published in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus 2024, pp. 208–209). Advantages and Innovations The use of this technology enables the laboratory assessment and selection of stress-tolerant woody plant forms, as well as the creation of an "in vitro" collection of economically valuable genotypes derived from them for use in afforestation on low-quality and disturbed lands. While the occurrence of genotypes with enhanced resistance to adverse environmental factors in natural stands is no more than 2%, this figure can be at least doubled under simulated stress conditions using cellular selection methods, thereby increasing selection efficiency.
The scientific and technical level is on par with the best international counterparts. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developer.
State Scientific Institution "Institute of Forest of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus". Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1930 NACE keywords A.02.10 - Silviculture and other forestry activities
A.02.40 - Support services to forestry
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Forest of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the leading and only specialized research institution driving the modern scientific, technical, and innovative development of the country's forestry sector.
The Institute possesses well-equipped facilities and instrumentation, enabling research to be conducted at a high scientific and methodological standard.
The Institute actively collaborates with research institutes and higher education institutions across the CIS and other countries.
Pilot-scale testing and implementation of the Institute's scientific and technical developments are carried out at its three experimental forest bases: Dvinskaya, Zhornovskaya, and Korenevskaya.
Areas of activity:
- research into the genetic, physiological, and biochemical mechanisms underlying forest productivity and resilience;
- refinement of the scientific principles for forest regeneration, sustainable use, and conservation;
- development of technologies for sustainable forest management and utilization;
- development of technologies for forest regeneration based on genetics and selective breeding, as well as for enhancing productivity, ecological resilience, and biodiversity conservation;
- development of methods, tools, and technologies for forest fire prevention and protection against harmful organisms;
- development of methods and technologies for the rehabilitation of anthropogenically disturbed forest lands;
- development of methods and technologies for the conservation and regeneration of non-timber forest products, and the application of biotechnology in industry, agriculture, medicine, and environmental protection.
The Republic's regulatory and technical framework for forestry operations was developed by the Institute or with its participation.
Official website of the Institute of Forest. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the technology for the cellular selection of woody plants (based on traits of complex resistance) under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in developing the technology for the cellular selection of woody plants (based on traits of complex resistance) under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Importance of woody plant cell selection technology:
1. Stress resistance:
- Cell selection enables the creation of plants resistant to drought, low temperatures, high soil salinity, and other abiotic stresses.
- This is particularly important given climate change and deteriorating environmental conditions.
2. Disease and pest control:
- Developing plants resistant to pathogens, fungal infections, and insect pests reduces the loss of forest resources and the need for chemical protective agents.
3. Biodiversity conservation:
- The technology allows for the preservation of rare and endangered woody plant species by adapting them to new conditions.
4. Economic benefits:
- Resistant woody plants require lower expenditures for maintenance, protection, and forest restoration.
- Forest stand productivity increases, benefiting the forestry industry.
5. Land reclamation:
- Cell selection aids in the restoration of degraded lands through the use of resistant woody plants.
Relevance of the technology:
1. Climate change:
- Global warming and extreme weather events necessitate the creation of plants capable of adapting to new conditions.
2. Forest degradation:
- The spread of diseases and pests driven by human activity requires the development of new approaches to forest protection. 3. Sustainable forestry:
- Cell selection technology is part of a sustainable forest management strategy aimed at minimizing environmental impact.
4. Innovative approaches:
- Modern cell selection methods-such as CRISPR/Cas9, genome editing, and *in vitro* cell culture-open up new possibilities for creating unique woody plant varieties.
Principles of cell selection technology:
1. Cell selection:
- Isolating woody plant cells that possess desirable traits (e.g., resistance to stress or pathogens).
2. *In vitro* cultivation:
- Growing cells under artificial conditions to produce callus tissue or regenerate whole plants.
3. Induction of resistance:
- Using chemical or physical factors to stimulate cellular resistance to stress.
4. Genetic modification:
- Introducing resistance-related genes using genetic engineering techniques.
5. Testing and selection:
- Evaluating the resistance of regenerated plants under laboratory and field conditions.
Examples of application:
- Breeding drought-resistant pine and spruce varieties for forestry.
- Creating trees resistant to fungal diseases, such as root rot.
- Developing plants for the remediation of contaminated or degraded land.
The technology developed at the Institute of Forest is based on the application of biotechnological cell selection methods for fast-growing deciduous species, aiming to select forms based on traits of complex resistance. Based on an assessment of the morphogenetic potential and physiological-biochemical parameters of "in vitro" plants under simulated stress conditions mimicking water deficit, soil salinity, or contamination with petroleum products clones are selected that show promise as source material for forest breeding and the production of planting stock for afforestation.
This information is published in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus 2024, pp. 208–209). Advantages and Innovations The use of this technology enables the laboratory assessment and selection of stress-tolerant woody plant forms, as well as the creation of an "in vitro" collection of economically valuable genotypes derived from them for use in afforestation on low-quality and disturbed lands. While the occurrence of genotypes with enhanced resistance to adverse environmental factors in natural stands is no more than 2%, this figure can be at least doubled under simulated stress conditions using cellular selection methods, thereby increasing selection efficiency.
The scientific and technical level is on par with the best international counterparts. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developer.
State Scientific Institution "Institute of Forest of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus". Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1930 NACE keywords A.02.10 - Silviculture and other forestry activities
A.02.40 - Support services to forestry
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Forest of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the leading and only specialized research institution driving the modern scientific, technical, and innovative development of the country's forestry sector.
The Institute possesses well-equipped facilities and instrumentation, enabling research to be conducted at a high scientific and methodological standard.
The Institute actively collaborates with research institutes and higher education institutions across the CIS and other countries.
Pilot-scale testing and implementation of the Institute's scientific and technical developments are carried out at its three experimental forest bases: Dvinskaya, Zhornovskaya, and Korenevskaya.
Areas of activity:
- research into the genetic, physiological, and biochemical mechanisms underlying forest productivity and resilience;
- refinement of the scientific principles for forest regeneration, sustainable use, and conservation;
- development of technologies for sustainable forest management and utilization;
- development of technologies for forest regeneration based on genetics and selective breeding, as well as for enhancing productivity, ecological resilience, and biodiversity conservation;
- development of methods, tools, and technologies for forest fire prevention and protection against harmful organisms;
- development of methods and technologies for the rehabilitation of anthropogenically disturbed forest lands;
- development of methods and technologies for the conservation and regeneration of non-timber forest products, and the application of biotechnology in industry, agriculture, medicine, and environmental protection.
The Republic's regulatory and technical framework for forestry operations was developed by the Institute or with its participation.
Official website of the Institute of Forest. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the technology for the cellular selection of woody plants (based on traits of complex resistance) under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in developing the technology for the cellular selection of woody plants (based on traits of complex resistance) under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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