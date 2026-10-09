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Phytopathological DNA Diagnostic Kit For Forest Trees
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Forest offers consumers a phytopathological DNA diagnostic method (technology) for forest tree species under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and is looking for partners to conclude a technical cooperation agreement. Description A phytopathological DNA diagnostic tool for forest trees is an advanced molecular-genetic method designed for the rapid and highly accurate detection of DNA from infectious disease agents (fungi, bacteria, viruses) within tree tissues and forest environmental components. The use of test systems (primarily based on PCR and LAMP) enables the identification of latent pathogens long before external signs of dieback or rot appear.
Importance of the method:
. Early and latent detection (asymptomatic stage): Traditional forest pathology methods rely on visual inspection (necrosis, fungal coatings, fruiting bodies). DNA diagnostics detect the pathogen while the disease is in a latent form, allowing the outbreak focus to be isolated before an epidemic begins.
. Absolute specificity and accuracy: The method unerringly identifies the specific harmful organism (e.g., highly dangerous conifer needle cast species, root rots, or fire blight). This eliminates errors that can occur during the visual analysis of similar symptoms.
. Analysis of diverse environmental samples: These diagnostic tools allow for the detection of pathogen traces not only in needles, leaves, or wood but also in forest soil, water, nursery plant debris, and even within the bodies of insect vectors.
. Speed of analysis: Unlike classical mycological analysis, which requires weeks to cultivate a pure fungal culture on growth media, a DNA test yields results within a few hours. The implementation of DNA-based diagnostic tools in forestry is driven by global environmental and economic challenges:
1. Climate change and mass forest dieback: Climate change weakens native forest-forming tree species (spruce, pine, oak, ash). This triggers outbreaks of pests (such as bark beetles) and associated pathogenic fungi. Timely DNA monitoring of these pathogen systems is vital for predicting forest loss.
2. Monitoring nursery planting stock: The use of infected seedlings in reforestation efforts leads to massive financial losses. DNA screening of young plants in nurseries ensures that only healthy trees are planted.
3. Threat of invasive (alien) species: International trade in ornamental and timber plants increases the risk of introducing aggressive quarantine phytopathogens from other regions. Establishing an effective phytosanitary barrier at borders is only possible through the use of rapid DNA tests.
4. Foundation for environmentally safe protection and breeding: This method helps minimize the use of chemical pesticides by enabling targeted, timely forest treatment. Additionally, genetic DNA atlases assist scientists in selecting and breeding tree varieties that are inherently resistant to fungal and bacterial diseases.
The DNA diagnostic tool developed at the Institute is based on modern molecular-genetic methods: PCR, sequencing, and fragment analysis. The method enables the diagnosis of the fungal and bacterial microflora spectrum in forest woody plants (over 100 species), specific rapid identification of individual pathogens (12 species and species complexes), determination of the relative contribution of phytopathogens in mixed infections (over 300 species), analysis of pathogen and virulence markers (7 DNA markers), and diagnosis of forest woody plants (pine, spruce) for resistance to root rots.
This information is included in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," pp. 185–186. Advantages and Innovations The phytopathological DNA-based diagnostic tool is characterized by high pathogen identification accuracy (100%) and a reduction in analysis time from 24 hours to 8–16 hours. The method enables the detection of infectious diseases in forest trees at various stages of development-including asymptomatic (latent) infection-and facilitates the prompt planning of effective forest protection measures.
It is on par with the best global equivalents. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status The Institute of Forest has completed a R&D project "Development and implementation of a unified molecular-genetic technology for the identification of phytopathogenic microorganisms affecting forest tree species in Belarus."
The results of this research were used in the development of the technology. Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1930 NACE keywords A.02.10 - Silviculture and other forestry activities
A.02.40 - Support services to forestry
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Forest of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the leading and only specialized research institution driving the modern scientific, technical, and innovative development of the country's forestry sector.
The Institute possesses well-equipped facilities and instrumentation, enabling research to be conducted at a high scientific and methodological standard.
The Institute actively collaborates with research institutes and higher education institutions across the CIS and other countries.
Pilot-scale testing and implementation of the Institute's scientific and technical developments are carried out at its three experimental forest bases: Dvinskaya, Zhornovskaya, and Korenevskaya.
Areas of activity:
- research into the genetic, physiological, and biochemical mechanisms underlying forest productivity and resilience;
- refinement of the scientific principles for forest regeneration, sustainable use, and conservation;
- development of technologies for sustainable forest management and utilization;
- development of technologies for forest regeneration based on genetics and selective breeding, as well as for enhancing productivity, ecological resilience, and biodiversity conservation;
- development of methods, tools, and technologies for forest fire prevention and protection against harmful organisms;
- development of methods and technologies for the rehabilitation of anthropogenically disturbed forest lands;
- development of methods and technologies for the conservation and regeneration of non-timber forest products, and the application of biotechnology in industry, agriculture, medicine, and environmental protection.
The Republic's regulatory and technical framework for forestry operations was developed by the Institute or with its participation.
Official website of the Institute of Forest. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the phytopathological DNA diagnostic method (technology) for forest tree species under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in developing the phytopathological DNA diagnostic method (technology) for forest tree species under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Importance of the method:
. Early and latent detection (asymptomatic stage): Traditional forest pathology methods rely on visual inspection (necrosis, fungal coatings, fruiting bodies). DNA diagnostics detect the pathogen while the disease is in a latent form, allowing the outbreak focus to be isolated before an epidemic begins.
. Absolute specificity and accuracy: The method unerringly identifies the specific harmful organism (e.g., highly dangerous conifer needle cast species, root rots, or fire blight). This eliminates errors that can occur during the visual analysis of similar symptoms.
. Analysis of diverse environmental samples: These diagnostic tools allow for the detection of pathogen traces not only in needles, leaves, or wood but also in forest soil, water, nursery plant debris, and even within the bodies of insect vectors.
. Speed of analysis: Unlike classical mycological analysis, which requires weeks to cultivate a pure fungal culture on growth media, a DNA test yields results within a few hours. The implementation of DNA-based diagnostic tools in forestry is driven by global environmental and economic challenges:
1. Climate change and mass forest dieback: Climate change weakens native forest-forming tree species (spruce, pine, oak, ash). This triggers outbreaks of pests (such as bark beetles) and associated pathogenic fungi. Timely DNA monitoring of these pathogen systems is vital for predicting forest loss.
2. Monitoring nursery planting stock: The use of infected seedlings in reforestation efforts leads to massive financial losses. DNA screening of young plants in nurseries ensures that only healthy trees are planted.
3. Threat of invasive (alien) species: International trade in ornamental and timber plants increases the risk of introducing aggressive quarantine phytopathogens from other regions. Establishing an effective phytosanitary barrier at borders is only possible through the use of rapid DNA tests.
4. Foundation for environmentally safe protection and breeding: This method helps minimize the use of chemical pesticides by enabling targeted, timely forest treatment. Additionally, genetic DNA atlases assist scientists in selecting and breeding tree varieties that are inherently resistant to fungal and bacterial diseases.
The DNA diagnostic tool developed at the Institute is based on modern molecular-genetic methods: PCR, sequencing, and fragment analysis. The method enables the diagnosis of the fungal and bacterial microflora spectrum in forest woody plants (over 100 species), specific rapid identification of individual pathogens (12 species and species complexes), determination of the relative contribution of phytopathogens in mixed infections (over 300 species), analysis of pathogen and virulence markers (7 DNA markers), and diagnosis of forest woody plants (pine, spruce) for resistance to root rots.
This information is included in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," pp. 185–186. Advantages and Innovations The phytopathological DNA-based diagnostic tool is characterized by high pathogen identification accuracy (100%) and a reduction in analysis time from 24 hours to 8–16 hours. The method enables the detection of infectious diseases in forest trees at various stages of development-including asymptomatic (latent) infection-and facilitates the prompt planning of effective forest protection measures.
It is on par with the best global equivalents. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status The Institute of Forest has completed a R&D project "Development and implementation of a unified molecular-genetic technology for the identification of phytopathogenic microorganisms affecting forest tree species in Belarus."
The results of this research were used in the development of the technology. Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1930 NACE keywords A.02.10 - Silviculture and other forestry activities
A.02.40 - Support services to forestry
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Forest of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the leading and only specialized research institution driving the modern scientific, technical, and innovative development of the country's forestry sector.
The Institute possesses well-equipped facilities and instrumentation, enabling research to be conducted at a high scientific and methodological standard.
The Institute actively collaborates with research institutes and higher education institutions across the CIS and other countries.
Pilot-scale testing and implementation of the Institute's scientific and technical developments are carried out at its three experimental forest bases: Dvinskaya, Zhornovskaya, and Korenevskaya.
Areas of activity:
- research into the genetic, physiological, and biochemical mechanisms underlying forest productivity and resilience;
- refinement of the scientific principles for forest regeneration, sustainable use, and conservation;
- development of technologies for sustainable forest management and utilization;
- development of technologies for forest regeneration based on genetics and selective breeding, as well as for enhancing productivity, ecological resilience, and biodiversity conservation;
- development of methods, tools, and technologies for forest fire prevention and protection against harmful organisms;
- development of methods and technologies for the rehabilitation of anthropogenically disturbed forest lands;
- development of methods and technologies for the conservation and regeneration of non-timber forest products, and the application of biotechnology in industry, agriculture, medicine, and environmental protection.
The Republic's regulatory and technical framework for forestry operations was developed by the Institute or with its participation.
Official website of the Institute of Forest. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the phytopathological DNA diagnostic method (technology) for forest tree species under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in developing the phytopathological DNA diagnostic method (technology) for forest tree species under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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